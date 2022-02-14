Global Aircraft Engines Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Aircraft Engines Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aircraft engines market size is expected to grow from $36.04 billion in 2021 to $37.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The aircraft engine market is expected to reach $51.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growing air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft engine market over the coming years.

Want to learn more on the aircraft engines market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3697&type=smp

The global aircraft engines market consists of sales of aircraft engines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce aircraft engines. An aircraft engine is a component of a propulsion system that generates mechanical power to run the aircraft. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Aircraft Engines Market Trends

As per TBRC’s aircraft engines market report the integration of 3D printed parts in aircraft engines is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft engines market. Companies are increasingly using 3D printing technology in aircraft engines as 3D printing-based production for aviation to reduce fuel usage and material costs.

Global Aircraft Engines Market Segments

The global aircraft engine market is segmented:

By Type: Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine

By Technology: Conventional Engine, Electric/Hybrid

By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

By Application: General Aviation, Business Aviation, Recreational Aviation, Others

By Geography: The global aircraft engines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global aircraft engines market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-engines-global-market-report

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aircraft engines global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aircraft engines market, aircraft engines global market share, aircraft engines global market segments and geographies, aircraft engines global market players, aircraft engines global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aircraft engines market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: General Electric Company, Rolls Royce, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Safran, International Aero Engines, MTU Aero Engines, Textron, Hindustan Aeronautics, Klimov, Continental Motors Group, United Engine, Motor Sich, AVIC Aircraft, Aero Engine Corporation of China and Barnes Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-aircraft-global-market-report

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-services-global-market-report

Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-aircraft-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

