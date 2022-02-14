Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size to Surpass US$ 540.84 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Anxiety Disorders Segment to Lead Behavioral Rehabilitation Market between 2021 and 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on "Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Treatment, Application, and Healthcare Setting," the market is expected to reach US$ 540.84 million by 2028 from US$ 350.63 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors and trends impacting the market and focuses on prominent players and their strategies.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in US$ 350.63 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 540.84 million by 2028

Growth Rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 150

No. Tables 68

No. of Charts & Figures 60

Segments covered By Treatment, Application, Healthcare Setting

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rehabilitation is an essential part of universal health coverage that includes healthcare, prevention and treatment, and palliative care. Rehabilitation helps a child, adult, or elderly person to be as independent as possible in their everyday activities, such as education and work, and improves their participation in recreational activities and meaningful life roles, such as taking care of their families. Currently, around 2.4 billion people worldwide live with a health condition that benefits from rehabilitation. The need for rehabilitation is expected to rise due to changes in the health condition and characteristics of the population base. While in developed countries such as the US, one in four people are expected to experience depression at some point in their lives, in developing countries such as India, the latest reports indicate that 6.5% of the population suffers from severe mental health challenges, and as much as 16% of the population experience moderate levels of stress, anxiety, and depression in their daily lives. However, the stigma attached to behavioral disorders limits market growth.

Availability of Behavioral Rehabilitation Therapies

Behavioral disorders are a common issue among children and adolescents across the world. It involves a pattern of disruptive behaviors that last for at least six months, causing problems for them at home, in school, and in other social situations. Disruptive behavioral disorders (DBDs) contribute significantly to the vast array of diseases among children and adolescents. Categorized as psychiatric disorders, DBDs mainly include conduct disorder (CD) and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD).

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 5.1% of all US children, aged 4-17 years, have been reported as having severe emotional or behavioral difficulties by their parents. Emotional and behavioral disorders affect 10–15% of children worldwide, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) stated in a recent report. Another common behavioral disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), affects around 2–3% of people in the US. Among adults, the number of affected females is slightly more than males. OCD often begins in childhood, adolescence, or early adulthood; the average age when symptoms appear is 19 years old.

Many researches show that addiction and depression are treatable. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), which supports more than 85% of the world's research on drug abuse and addiction, has found that counseling therapy services is the most effective treatment approach. Treatments for behavioral disorders mainly focus on behavioral treatment and medication. Parent management training and family therapy are considered quite effective for managing behavioral disorders. Cognitive behavioral therapy treatment has surfaced as the most used mechanism for managing the symptoms of behavioral disorders.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on application, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into anxiety disorders, mood disorders, substance abuse disorders, personality disorders, and attention deficit disorders. The anxiety disorders segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of treatment, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into drugs, and counselling and therapy services. The counselling and therapy service segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on healthcare setting, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral rehabilitation, and residential behavioral rehabilitation. The outpatient behavioral rehabilitation segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Springstone, Inc.; American Addiction Centers; Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Inc.; Magellan Health, Inc.; Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.; Psychsolutions, Inc.; BHG Holdings, LLC.; Aurora Behavioral Health System; and Baxter Regional Medical Center are among the leading companies operating in the behavioral rehabilitation market.

