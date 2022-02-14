Food Inclusions Market worth $ 18,055.32 million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Food Inclusions Market is expected to reach US$ 18,055.32 Mn by 2028. Wide Scope of Applications to Escalate Food Inclusions Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Food Inclusions Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Chocolates, Fruit and Nuts, Flavored Sugar and Caramels, and Others), Form (Solid and Semi- Solid), and Application (Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Bakery Products, Breakfast Cereals, Chocolate and Confectionery Products, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 11,695.54 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18,055.32 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Food inclusions are ingredients that are added to food in order toto improve its texture or organoleptic properties. They can also enhance the sensory qualities of food products. Food inclusions are additional food ingredients that give value to food items. They are becoming more popular since they can impart any desired flavor and texture, increasing the appeal of food products. Food inclusions that help impart health advantages to products are becoming more popular.

The frozen desserts and dairy products application of food inclusions is challenging as they highly influence the overall texture, flavor profile, and shelf life of the final product. Beverage manufacturers are highly focusing on food inclusions to cater the rising consumer demand for natural beverages. Exotic fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and chocolate are the majorly consumed inclusions in various beverages. Such a wide application scope of food inclusions is a major factor driving the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Food Inclusions Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and shutdown of production facilities. The food & beverage industry is one of the significant sectors suffering from severe disruptions such as supply chain breaks, shutdown of production plants, etc., because of this outbreak. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various food & beverage ingredients. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

Based on type, the global food inclusions market is segmented into chocolate, fruit and nuts, flavoured sugar and caramels and others. The chocolates segment captured the largest share in the global market in 2020 and it is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Chocolate inclusions include chocolate shavings and chunks, granella, crispy bites, chocolate flakes, and chocolate curls that can add a pop of color, mild or strong flavor, and unique textures to confectioneries, bakery products and pastries, and ice cream and dairy products.

The global food inclusions market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. In 2020, Europe contributed to the largest share in the global food inclusions market. The major factors driving this region's growth include the region's large-scale production and domestic consumption of food inclusions, which is propelled by food & beverage manufacturers' inclination towards product innovation through the introduction of novel ingredients to cater to customer indulgence. In addition, increasing urbanization, changing lifestyle as well as an increase in the working population has fueled the market for processed food, which is further boosting the demand for food inclusions in the region. Further, presence of a large number of food inclusions manufacturers is also boosting the market growth in the region.



Food Inclusions Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Herbalife International of America, Inc., Danone SA, Nestle SA, Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Helion Food Inclusions and Abbott. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

.

