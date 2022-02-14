Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indonesia prepaid cards market reached a value of around US$ 3 Biliion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market/requestsample

The Indonesia prepaid cards market is majorly being driven by the various initiatives undertaken by the Government of Indonesia through several projects and schemes, such as the cashless toll road scheme in 2017. Moreover, the widespread adoption of point of service (POS), ATM facilities and EDC terminals and the rising consumer inclination towards prepaid cards are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the accelerating penetration of smartphones, rising internet penetration and the growth of the e-commerce industry are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising utilization of prepaid cards in different verticals, such as corporates, business, retail and government organizations, are creating a positive outlook for the market across Indonesia.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

• Mandiri Bank

• Bank DKI

• Bank Negara Indonesia

• Bank Central Asia

• Bank Rakyat Indonesia

• Bank BNI

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Card Type

• Closed Loop Cards

• Open Loop Cards

Market Breakup by Purpose

• Transportation

• Gas/Fuel

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Market Breakup by Vertical

• Retail

• Corporate/Organization

• Government

• Others

Market Breakup by Region

• Java

• Sumatra

• Kalimantan

• Sulawesi

• Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Cosmetic Implants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetic-implants-market

Europe Aluminum Powder Market Price Trends: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-aluminium-powder-market

Smart Mirror Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-mirror-market

GCC Oral Hygiene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-oral-hygiene-market

Europe PVC Pipes Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pvc-pipes-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.