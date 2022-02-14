Introducing the Smart, App-Controlled, Pellet-Burning Hot Tub from TimberIN

Offering convenient heat control and less environmental impact, this wood-heated hot tub offers a great alternative to a traditional backyard pool.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY, February 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wood-fired hot tubs have been enjoyed in many countries around the world for years, but their negative impact on the environment has caused many people to reject the notion of purchasing such an item. Scientists at Kaunas University of Technology have come up with a solution to the problem, with the creation of a hot tub heated by wood pellets, rather than logs. Manufactured and sold by TimberIN company , the smart heater equipped hot tubs are already being used by customers in some European countries.Described as something between a traditional jacuzzi and a large outside pool, the hot tub is available at a surprisingly low price. According to Dr. Albert Klovas, Developer & CEO at TimberIN, the product is proving to be increasingly popular since the onset of the pandemic.“People are spending a lot more time at home nowadays, and a hot tub provides a wonderfully convenient and fun way to relax without the necessity of making a big investment,” says Dr. Klovas. “It also provides a variety of health benefits that include a better vascular system, improved sleep, and relief from stress and tension.”The use of pellets rather than logs to heat the water produces higher temperatures faster, emits less smoke, ash and carbon, and costs less. The pellets are stored in their own compartment within the hot tub, and are triggered for automatic release by the app. Sensors in the tub measure the water temperature, allowing users to set and maintain their desired heat, without ever needing to touch the burning material.Available in various sizes and shapes that include round, oval, square, and rectangular, the tubs fit between two to twelve people, and are perfect for small spaces, thus making them suitable for most backyards. Easily transportable and repositionable due to its relatively small size, the product is WIFI ready, with heating processes and massage functions that can be controlled with the app.For more information about this remarkable product, visit the website at https://www.aussenwellness.de/ or their Instagram page.About the CompanyRenowned for individually designed outdoor furniture, wooden hot tubs, saunas and accessories, TimberIN is rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot, with over 1,100 reviews. The company has recently introduced an innovative new product: an environmentally-friendly, app-controlled, pellet-burning hot tub that offers convenient heat control. The product is designed to not only offer comfort’ but also adds to the aesthetic of a backyard.