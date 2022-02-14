30th Anniversary of the 1992 Lithuania Olympic Basketball Tie Dyed Skeleton Uniforms
.Greg Speirs, creator of the famous Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brand Jerseys.
30th Year Anniversary Edition of the Original 1992 Skullman Lithuania Tie Dye Basketball Uniform Tees are available from Slammin Sports
The apparel impacted popular culture becoming a major news event taking it’s place in Olympic legend had major influence on the future of sports apparel fashion and changed the way it was looked at.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tie-dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton Olympic uniforms became an international sensation on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. The Tie-Dyed tees were worn by the Lithuanian Men's Olympic Basketball Team when they received their bronze medals on the Olympic podium, becoming part of Olympics history and one of the most unusual and memorable moments of the '92 Summer Olympic Games.
Created by NYC street artist Greg Speirs, the Slammin’ Skullman® Olympic uniforms became a legendary piece of Olympics history and forever part of Olympics folklore.
At that moment the artist’s Slammin Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brands were launched. The brands have enjoyed longevity of almost three decades marketed through Skullman.com continuously since that 1992 event.
The Lithuanian Slam-Dunking Skullman® represented the artist's interpretation of a team rising from nothing, "Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to an Olympic bronze victory. "It's not a dead skeleton, but represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself," recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, "The Other Dream Team" http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/
Full cast: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1606829/
Skullman ® was "enshrined" at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Dec.7th 1993, living in infamy becoming the first & only cartoon character to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame:
http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm
“The story about Greg’s famous Slammin Skeleton apparel impacted the popular culture & became a major news event
taking it’s place in Olympics history.
It had a major influence on the future of sports apparel & fashion and changed the way it was looked at from that point on.” Mike Thompson of Skullman.com
Slammin' Sports releases the 30th Anniversary Edition of the famous uniform tees featuring the iconic Skullman ® trademark slam dunking a flaming basketball on the trademarked tie dyed tees. The 2022 Edition is released by Slammin Sports and is available on the Skullman.com website. We’re giving the public another chance to own a piece of Olympic history, said Mike Thompson, spokesman for Slammin' Sports.
The Original 1992 Skullman Lithuanian Tie Dyed Jerseys and the new 1992-2022 Collector's 30th Anniversary Edition Tees are both available from Slammin' Sports and are available on the www.skullman.com website. The Original 1992 shirts design and the new 30 Year Editions are printed from the original 1992 screens.
The back of the special 30th year Edition Tie Dye is printed with 1992-2022 & the 30th Anniversary Edition year with the trademarked skeletal hands slamming a flaming basketball printed in gold. This 2022 Edition is also available in green.
Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are registered trademark brands. The Slam-Dunking Skeleton is 1992 Copyright © & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. All rights reserved.
