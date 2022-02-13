Submit Release
News Search

There were 79 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,127 in the last 365 days.

House Approves Safe Staffing Standards for Hospitals

OLYMPIA – Legislation to create safe staffing standards for hospitals passed the Washington House of Representatives on a 55-43 vote today. HB 1868, sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane), would make Washington the second state to mandate safe staffing standards for hospitals.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have moved mountains over the last two years, but they are burning out,” said Riccelli. “With all the pressures of the pandemic, hospitals should not be adding stress to nurses and healthcare workers by not adequately staffing our hospitals. Hospital executives have been able to find millions of dollars to pay themselves bonuses during this pandemic, and now it is time to ensure that healthcare workers and patients are protected from unmanageable patient loads.”

December poll found that 84 percent of healthcare workers said they were burned out and 49 percent said they were likely to quit healthcare. When asked the reasons for considering leaving the profession, 71 percent cited short staffing as a major issue. Aside from depleting the healthcare workforce, low staffing levels lead to unsafe patient conditions. According to the Lancet, a person’s chances of dying go up by 7% for every additional patient that their nurse cares for.

“Washington should be a place where healthcare workers can have a long and fulfilling career, but we are failing them,” said Rep. Mike Sells (D-Everett), chair of the House Labor and Workforce Standards Committee. “This bill will require hospitals to invest in their workforce, preventing burnout and protecting patients from dangerous and unmanageable patient loads.”

The bill also includes provisions to enforce existing break and overtime laws to ensure nurses are getting their legally required meal and rest breaks. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.

 

You just read:

House Approves Safe Staffing Standards for Hospitals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.