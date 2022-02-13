Automotive Interior Material Market - Survey Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global Automotive Interior Material Market will develop at a 4.50% CAGR.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Interior Material Market will develop at a 4.50% CAGR between 2022- 2030, reveals the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The strong global automotive interior material market size is due to the growing demand for better car aesthetics by car owners.

Major Key Players:

NTF Private Limited (India)

Sage Automotive Interior Materials Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Faurecia S.A. (France)

Toyoda Gosei Co.

Ltd (Japan)

Lear Corporation (US)

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan) and

Johnson Controls (US)

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is an on-going global situation. Apart from the human tragedy, this crisis has also severely impacted industries and economies across the globe, which also includes the auto industry. This on-going outbreak has resulted in a disruption in the supply chain across the auto sector. There has been a temporary suspension in international trade in different countries, thus having a negative effect on the automotive interior material market value. Besides, governments in a good number of countries have imposed restrictions on the mobility of citizens and a temporary halt of production facilities in key industries as preventive measures. With a good number of industries like logistics and steel depending largely on the auto sector, the dip in the sales of cars owing to the crisis is making a rippling effect. Even after the reopening of businesses, social and physical distancing will continue, thus the automotive industry will have to adapt to novel ways of working.

Recent Developments

January 2021 - Maruti’s biggest car Maruti Ciaz 2022, will soon be launched with a few updates, especially with regards to the interior. The interiors are predicted a major overhaul with some changes in the color scheme.

January 2021 - Volvo’s Polestar 2 blends luxury and innovation for an auto experience that is totally unique. Its best feature is the interiors are vegan, that is, they are made of eco-friendly, modern materials that are inspired by the sporty feel and look of wetsuits. This means they are ultra-modern, smooth, and durable. People can choose from three different color schemes- Barley, Charcoal, and Slate based on neutral and muted tones. The car also comes with a steering wheel that is leather-free, having a matte, clean finish.

Report Scope

By Type

Synthetic Leather

Fabrics

Thermoplastic Polymer

Leather

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Regional Analysis

North America to Have Moderate Growth in Automotive Interior Material Market

The global automotive interior material market in North America is predicted to have moderate growth over the forecast period. The steadily improving automotive industry, the growing adoption of electric cars, growing need for passenger cars, the economic feasibility of premium options, frequent technological advancements, and widespread dependence on cars for personal transportation are adding to the global automotive interior material industry growth in the region. Besides, strict standards related to fuel economy, constant technological development, and economic feasibility are also adding market growth.

Europe to Have Healthy Growth in Automotive Interior Material Market

The global automotive interior material market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The increasing focus of manufacturers and government on the “European Way of Future Mobility”, the growing popularity of electric vehicles, and the importance of automotive interiors for European consumers that has empowered manufacturers in innovating and marketing an array of applications are adding to the global automotive interior material market growth in the region.

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices to Act as a Market Restraint

The high volatility in the raw material prices may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

High Maintenance Cost to Act as a Market Challenge

The high cost that is involved in maintaining automotive interiors may act as a major market challenge for key players in the upcoming days.

