Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,129 in the last 365 days.

Lacson Calls for Economic Safety Nets from Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine

PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release February 13, 2022

Lacson Calls for Economic Safety Nets from Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-calls-for-safety-nets-from-economic-fallout-from-russian-invasion-of-ukraine

The Philippine government should lose no time in preparing safety nets to protect Filipinos from a possible economic fallout caused by Russia's "imminent" invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said.

Lacson, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, said that while Ukraine is far from the Philippines, an invasion there may have adverse effects worldwide.

"We might think that Ukraine is far away, and that there is no danger for the Philippines. We are all living in a global village. An invasion of Ukraine may adversely affect the stock markets all over the world. Prices of basic commodities and fuel may increase. We need to be prepared for this, not to mention that we are still suffering from the pandemic and are far from economic recovery," Lacson said.

"We hope that there are contingency plans for increases in prices, disruptions in supply chains and possible repatriation of Filipinos not just in Ukraine but in neighboring countries," he added.

Earlier reports indicated the United States had escalated its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding it may even take place within days.

Meanwhile, Lacson inquired if the government is making preparations for Filipinos in Ukraine, noting that the United States, United Kingdom and other countries like Estonia are asking their citizens to leave Ukraine within the next 48 hours.

Citing figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs, he said there are some 380 Filipinos in Ukraine.

"I would like to know what preparations are being made for them in the event that war breaks out," he said. "What is happening in Ukraine may create instability in other potential flashpoints in the world including that of our Region."

You just read:

Lacson Calls for Economic Safety Nets from Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.