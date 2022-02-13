PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release February 13, 2022 STATEMENT OF SENATOR IMEE MARCOS Re: What the Department of Agriculture could do to reduce fish importation and smuggling (English) Recommendations are to shorten the closed fishing season or open it earlier, leave it open to commercial fishers in areas where there are severe shortages, assist the shipment of fish from Mindanao to areas in Luzon and Visayas suffering shortages, audit post-harvest investments like blast freezing and cold storage, maximize unutilized fishpond leases reaching 60% of total, amend the Fisheries Code to require NFARMC (National Fisheries and Aquatice Resources Management Council) endorsement before importation. It is clear that certificates of importation should be rescinded. There are pending cases of alleged smuggling filed by Navotas versus the DA (Department of Agriculture) and BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources). In my view, Filipino fishermen have basis once again to file cases of agricultural sabotage and technical smuggling against the DA, BFAR, PFDA (Philippine Fisheries Development Authority), and BOC (Bureau of Customs). I really regret recommending Secretary William Dar to the Department of Agriculture since he has done nothing but import rice, chicken, pork, fish, and now sugar. I also find it suspect that cooperatives with no capacity to import millions of dollars' worth of fish have again become certified importers. Weren't cooperatives also used to import rice, garlic, etc.? How can one become an importer? Why does the DA have favored importers since January 2021 who can fill up a shortage at once, who have a supply in stock or smuggled in advance? Is this another Pharmally? Everyone admires Mr. Willie's record abroad. Little did we know that upon returning to the Philippines he would fatten big importers and smugglers. _______________________________________________________________________ (Tagalog) Inirerekomenda ko na paikliin ang closed fishing season o buksan ng mas maaga; iwanang bukas sa mga commercial fishers sa mga lugar na may kakulangan sa suplay; tulungang ipa-barko ang suplay ng isda galing Mindanao hanggang sa Luzon at Visayas; repasuhan ang mga pamumuhunan sa mga pasilidad na ginagamit pagkatapos ng bawat ani gaya ng blast freezing at cold storage, ipagamit na ang 60% na paupahan sa mga fishpond; amyendahan ang Fisheries Code para di maka-import ang DA na walang pahintulot ng NFARMC (National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council). Klaro na dapat i-rescind na ang mga certificates of importation. May pending smuggling cases ang Navotas vs BFAR, DA. Sa tingin ko, may basehan magsampa na naman ang mangingisdang Pilipino ng kaso sa paglabag ng DA/BFAR, PFDA (Philippine Fisheries Development Authority), BOC (Bureau of Customs) sa agricultural sabotage at technical smuggling. Labis ang pagsisisi ko na inirekomenda ko si Secretary William Dar sa DA, at wala pala siyang aatupagin kundi mag-import ng bigas, manok, baboy, isda, at ngayon asukal naman, nakakainis! Nakakaduda rin na mga coop na naman, na walang kakayahan mag-import ng milyun-milyong dolyar na isda, ang certified importer raw. Di ba ginamit din mga hamak na coop sa pagpasok ng bigas, bawang atbp.? Paano ba maging importer? Bakit may mga "suki" ang DA mula pa January 2021 na may supply na kaagad - matagal ng may stock o na smuggle na? Pharmally na naman ba ito? Lahat naman hangang-hanga kay Manong Willie sa record niya sa ibang bansa, di naman sukat akalain na paguwi dito sa Pilipinas ay magpapalamon sila sa dambuhalang importers at smugglers.