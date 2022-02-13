Insulated Packaging Market - Know the Latest Innovations and Trends to 2030

Insulated packaging market is projected to be worth USD 21.95 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insulated packaging market is projected to be worth USD 21.95 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 12.18 billion in 2021.

The insulated packaging market is growing rapidly with the rise in disposable income and standard of living of people. The global trade of perishable products and frozen items have grown significantly which is, in turn, generating the demand for insulated packaging materials.

Insulated packaging is vital for products of industries like pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals, cosmetics, etc. These industries need insulated packaging containers to protect their goods from thermal damage as well as physical damage while shipping. Moreover, ongoing R&D activities to develop eco-friendly and more efficient insulated packaging materials are also helping the market to expand. The global insulated packaging market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2 % over the forecast period ( 2021- 2030).

There are different insulated packaging forms to suit the needs of different industries. Some of the most widely used types are preformed shapes, flexible blankets, bags, container boxes, etc. The increasing demand for insulation requiring goods and the rising international trade have brought more players to the market. The Global insulated packaging market value is estimated to be worth USD 17.8 billion by the end of the current forecast period in 2030.

Major Key Players -

Deutsche Post DHL (Germany)

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (U.S.)

Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Exeltainer (Spain)

American Aerogel Corporation (U.S.)

Thermal Packaging Solutions (Australia)

TemperPack (U.S.)

Insulated Products Corp (U.S)

Davis Core & Pad Co.(U.S.)

Covid 19 Analysis

Covid-19 had a severe impact on the global insulated packaging market. The major blow came through the poor performance of major end-user industries like food and beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, etc. which led to a fall in the demand for insulated packaging. Moreover, restrictions on travel and movement of goods to curb the virus spread disrupted the supply chain badly.

Recent Developments

In May 2020, Softbox, A leading provider of temperature control packaging systems launched a 100% plastic-free, recyclable, cardboard insulated shipper known as eco chill box. It is designed for the shipment of temperature-sensitive products.

Intended Audience

This report will be beneficial for every stakeholder of the insulated packaging market such as :

Manufacturers of insulated packaging materials

Raw material suppliers

R & D institutes

End-user industries

Potential investors

Technology Analysis

Insulated packaging is a special packaging technology to protect frozen goods and perishable products from damage due to temperature changes. It works on the principle of minimizing heat transfer by the use of insulating materials. Additionally, this packaging offers protection against physical damage.

This packaging technology is mainly utilized for shipping temperature-sensitive products to maintain the product's freshness.

Products like pharmaceutical drugs, seafood, fruits, and vegetables, etc. are highly susceptible to damage by temperature change. Therefore, the materials used for making insulation packaging must-have properties like high thermal insulation, low production cost, greater mechanical strength, lightweights, etc. Insulation packaging technology makes use of insulating and cushioning materials like polyurethane, styrofoam, polystyrene foams, natural fibers like wool, cotton, hemp, etc.

Regional Analysis

The different regional markets for the global insulated packaging market are:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

The Americas are the fastest growing market region. High demand for packaged food products including meat, seafood, beverages, and groceries that require Insulated packaging is the major factor contributing to the market growth. Moreover, greater penetration of the e-commerce industry and growing demand for pharmaceutical items are fueling the insulated packaging market in this region.

Europe accounts for a significant share of the global insulated packaging market. High disposable income of people and therefore great demand for packaged food products are the major contributing factors to market growth in this region. Similarly, the Middle East segment is also witnessing rapid growth. The African segment is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period.

