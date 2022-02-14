Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum Guests on Loki's Folly's New Single "Appease The Girl"
Two generations of Minneapolis rockers join forces on a track with a powerful message about Autism and feminism!MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loki's Folly is an indie-punk trio comprised of two young sisters and their kid brother from South Minneapolis who play their unique brand of rock that has been earning them a devoted fanbase both inside the Minneapolis music community and around the world. In the tradition of Minnesota bands that came long before them like Babes In Toyland and Husker Du, the power trio makes a very big sound that is all their own. Singer/guitarist Annie Kuchenmeister is 20, singer/drummer Nissa Kuchenmeister is 15, and bassist Oskar Kuchenmeister is 11.
Dave Pirner of the iconic Soul Asylum joins Loki’s Folly as guest lead guitarist on their upcoming single "Appease the Girl” that drops worldwide February 18th. The result is something that transcends any era but embodies all that is great about punk rock.
As much fun as it is to listen to, "Appease The Girl" comes with an important and serious message. At the time of writing the song, Annie was having Autistic meltdowns at school. She and her family met with the school counselor, and his response was to appease her but not acknowledge the recent diagnosis. The family felt very let down and dismissed by the staff, and it was clear they were treating male students with Autism very differently. This challenging situation that many females with Autism face was the inspiration for the track.
Their full-length debut album “Sisu” will be released worldwide May 20th, 2022 and they will be celebrating with a show at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis Saturday, May 21st opening for Shellac.
Download an advance single of "Appease The Girl" here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9pxpk42vdqv0j2d/AADvaa1xIR9S9DJSHFEhrOhJa?dl=0
