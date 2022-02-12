If You Missed National Pizza Day, It’s Not Too Late to Enjoy a Slice

Meet Scientologist Jim Johnson, founder of Mr. Jim’s Pizza

Meet Scientologist Jim Johnson, founder of Mr. Jim’s Pizza

Scientology Network presents Mr. Jim, the mastermind behind Mr. Jim’s Pizza.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Pizza Day is celebrated annually on February 9. If you missed it, there’s still time to order out for your favorite combination of flavors. And you are invited to enjoy it while watching Meet a Scientologist: Jim Johnson—the story of the founder and owner of Mr. Jim’s pizza—on the Scientology Network.

A native of Detroit, Johnson’s introduction to the foodservice business came from working at a McDonald’s as a teenager. But then he Discovered Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. Johnson unlocked the confidence to fulfill his passion of owning his own business and in 1975, he established the first Mr. Jim’s Pizza in Michigan.

A family trip to the Dallas area revealed it was a “pizza-less” city, so in the late 1970s, he opened another shop there and was soon selling franchises throughout Texas and beyond. And Mr. Jim’s continues going strong.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were thankful just to stay open,” says Johnson. “I’m blessed with success. Sales keep going up, we’re hiring new employees.” In fact, in the first year of the pandemic, he opened five new stores and has continued going strong with over 50 locations throughout the nation.

Find out more about Jim Johnson’s secret recipe for success in his episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.

Meet a Scientologist is an in-depth look into the lives of individual Scientologists from the frontiers of art, business, science, sports, entertainment and more. It is one of eight original series airing on the Scientology Network.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed on Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

If You Missed National Pizza Day, It’s Not Too Late to Enjoy a Slice

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Religion, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
If You Missed National Pizza Day, It’s Not Too Late to Enjoy a Slice
Street Fair Celebrates Latinx Winter Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way
EDUCATION IS A HUMAN RIGHT
View All Stories From This Author