(Video) Iran: Activities of Resistance Units on Anti-monarchical Revolution Anniversary

PARIS, FRANCE, February 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the eve of the 43rd anniversary of the anti-monarchist revolution on February 11, 1979, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities including Shiraz, Isfahan, Qom, Tabriz, Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Abadan, Khorramabad, Babol, and Kahrizak posted banners, placards, and wrote graffiti, calling on the youth to join the Resistance Units in the fight for freedom. The activities were aimed at shattering the atmosphere of repression imposed by the clerical regime.The slogans included, “ Maryam Rajavi to Iranian Youths: Join the Resistance Units for Iran’s freedom,” “Khamenei shame on you, let go of the country,” “ Massoud Rajavi : Rebels will win the victory,” “Massoud Rajavi: Dissolution of the IRGC through the struggle of the rebellious youth is a prerequisite to victory,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “Down with Khamenei and Raisi, hail to Rajavi.”In another development, the state-run Arman daily wrote on December 4, 2021, “It is estimated that the cost of the nuclear program should be between 1.5 to 2 trillion dollars. It seems that the initial assessment by the Budget and Planning Organization’s expert was not far from reality.”Besides, the regime’s institutionalized corruption and ineptitude have increased Iran’s wretched economic crisis. On January 3, 2022, Morteza Afghan, one of the regime’s economists, acknowledged that “According to the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare, about 60 million people are eligible for government support, which means that 60 million people are below the poverty line.” Meanwhile, regime officials and their relatives enjoy luxurious lives. “We are not just speaking of some officials and their children lavish lives.We should consider the widespread aristocracy, which stands in stark contrast with the revolution’s ideals,” the state-run Jomhouri-Eslami daily wrote on January 7.It is safe to say that Iran’s current economic crunch is due to the mullahs’ corruption and mismanagement. Khomeini hijacked people’s revolution with the promise of economic prosperity and social justice. He did not deliver on any of them.Considering the atrocities the clerics ruling in Tehran have committed in the last four decades, some question whether Iran was better off during the Shah’s reign. However well-intentioned, these voices are ignorant of what brought about the Iranian revolution and why it turned out the way it did.While the Iranian people want to see the ruling theocracy overthrown, they do not want to return to the past, evident in one of the popular chants in different protests in the past three years, “down with oppressor, whether the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei).In truth, Khomeini was the rightful heir to the Shah. Half of a century of absolute repression under the Pahlavis destroyed any chance of democracy taking shape in Iran. Democratic movements and organizations were decimated by the Shah’s notorious secret police, SAVAK.Thousands of dissidents languished in prisons under torture. So, when the Shah was overthrown, Khomeini and the mullahs stepped into a power vacuum. The crown was replaced with the turban.Except for a handful of progressive clerics, whom the security forces persecuted or imprisoned, the clerical establishment and pro-Khomeini elements, which monopolized power in post-revolution Iran, colluded with the Shah’s regime and sought to depoliticize the public, especially the younger generation.Now, 43 years after the anti-monarchical revolution, millions of Iranians grapple with poverty and the Covid-19 pandemic. But has the courageous spirit that led to that glorious revolution diminished? The continuing and expanding protests in every corner of the country make it clear that the opposite is the case.As Thomas Jefferson once said, “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty,” and this is precisely the story of the Iranian nation. Nowadays, the MEK’s Resistance Units act as trailblazers of the fight against ruling theocracy and keep the spirit of the 1979 revolution alive by their activities and efforts to break the wall of repression and foment an organized nationwide uprising that will bring an end to the nightmarish rule of the mullahs.

On the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Revolution, anti-regime slogans were spread from the loudspeakers of a branch of the Saderat Bank in Shahriar, west of Tehran