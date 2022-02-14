Organic Wine Market Revenue to Cross USD 16,647.81 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners
Organic Wine Market is expected to reach US$ 16,647.81 Mn by 2027. Increase in Number of Organic Vineyards to Escalate Growth of Organic Wine MarketNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Global Organic Wine Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Cans, and Others), Product Type (Red Organic Wine and White Organic Wine), and Distribution Channel (Food Service, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Online Channel, and Others),”the market was valued at US$ 7,460.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16,647.81 millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.
Market Size Value in- US$ 7,460.29 Million in 2019
Market Size Value by- US$ 16,647.81 Million by 2027
Growth rate- CAGR of 10.7% from 2020-2027
Forecast Period- 2020-2027
Base Year- 2020
No. of Pages- 145
No. Tables- 77
No. of Charts & Figures- 81
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Packaging , Product Type , and Distribution Channel
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Organic wine is produced by cultivating grapes without the use of artificial fertilizers or harmful chemicals. Organic wine has started gaining traction in the wake of alarming health issues and rising focus on healthy living. Therefore, rising demand for organic wine has positively influenced the number of organic vineyards. Further, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, Spain is considered one of the major regions, which strongly contributes to the production and consumption of organic wine. In the country, almost 80,000 hectares of land is considered to be used for organic farming of grapes. Other than this, France, Italy, the US, Turkey, and Germany are other major economies, which have a significant contribution in the production of organic grapes and wineries. Favorable climatic conditions, positive government approaches, and focus toward sustainable farming are some of the important factors influencing the growth of the organic wine market worldwide.
Moreover, increase in population demanding healthier food options, along with rise in disposable income has fueled the demand for organic wine. The well-established countries are specifically experiencing massive growth in demand for organic food. Moreover, favorable government regulations to promote wine's organic cultivation are further expected to fuel market growth. All these factors are likely to increase the area and number of organic vineyards, thereby proliferating the growth of the market.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organic Wine Market
The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food &beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.
Based on packaging, the organic wine market is segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, cans, and others. The glass bottles segment accounted for the largest share of the global organic wine market in 2019.The others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Glass bottle packaging offers more shelf life and is very strong. Glass bottle packaging follows the pace of market development. Glass is the conventional form of packaging for liquid products. Wines can be stored in glass bottles for many years as it does not react chemically with wine.
Based on product type, the organic wine market is segmented into red organic wine and white organic wine. The red organic wine segment accounted for the largest share in the global organic wine market in 2019, and is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
Organic Wine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Avondale, ELGIN RIDGE WINES, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, GRGICH HILLS ESTATE, EMILIANA, Società Agricola QuerciabellaSpA, Frey Vineyards, and La cantina PizzolatoS.r.lareare among the key players in the global Organic Wine market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
