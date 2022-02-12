Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment Market Size Worth US$ 178.55 Million by 2028

the insight partners - logo

Rise in Prevalence of Implant-Associated Infections Contribute to Growth of Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market research study on “Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Material Type,” the market is expected to reach US$ 178.55 Million by 2028 from US$ 87.15 Million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the market trends, drivers, and deterrents. The rise in the prevalence of implant-associated infections and technological advancements in antibacterial coatings is driving the market. However, the high cost of implants with antimicrobial coating is hindering market growth.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 87.15 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 178.55 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 10.8% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 148

No. Tables 57

No. of Charts & Figures 65

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Material Type, and Geography

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Bacterial infection and infection-induced immune responses have become a life-threatening concern Among patients undergoing orthopedic implant surgery. Biocontamination of conventional biomaterials causes bacterial invasion in injured areas, resulting in postoperative illness. As a result, anti-infection and immune-evasive coatings for orthopedic implants are desperately needed. There is an increase in demand for orthopedic implants such as screws, plates, nails, and artificial joints from hospitals for orthopedic surgery. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for coating the implants with an anti-biofouling polymer, which prevents bio substances and bacteria from adhering onto the surface.

Rise in prevalence of implant-associated infections to drive orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market growth

Implant-associated infections result from various factors, including antibacterial prophylaxis, bacterial load, microorganism and host's type, surgical procedure and technique, and type of implant. The increasing prevalence of implant-associated infections is one of the prominent factors driving the orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market.

For instance, as per the study reported by the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research in 2018, the prevalence of implant-associated infections in orthopedic trauma patients was found to be in the range of 5 to 10%. Each year, 750,000–1,000,000 implant-associated infections cases are found in the US, and the government needs to spend more than US$ 1.6 billion to cover the expense of the excess hospital charges due to implant-associated infections. Especially with the widespread use of orthopedic implants, the number of infected implants was continued to increase. Even if the infected implants can be successfully removed by secondary surgery, the functionality of the limb and the fracture healing may be limited, which may eventually lead to fatal surgical operations such as amputation, joint arthroplasty, or arthrodesis. Therefore, the high epidemiology of implant-associated infections generates the demand for appropriate implant antibacterial coating treatment, which will support the market's growth.

The demand for the orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment has been rising because of the heavy incidence of prosthetic joint infection (PJI). PJI is the most serious complication following total joint arthroplasty. According to an article published in Annals of Joint 2021, the estimated cost of treating PJI in the US alone is US$ 1.62 billion. The incidence of PJI varies with the joint involved. According to the study, total knee arthroplasty, total hip arthroplasty, and total shoulder arthroplasty have reported incidences of 0.25% to 2%, 0.5% to 1%, and less than 1%, respectively. Around 23 to 25% of revision total knee arthroplasty procedures and 12 to 15% of total hip arthroplasty procedures are performed for PJI.

Health care systems are overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the delivery of medical care to all patients has become a challenge worldwide. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, medical device companies are finding difficulties in managing their operations. Many companies offering products for orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment have their business operations in the US, and their business is adversely being negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has disrupted the product distribution, as well as resulted in temporary closures of company facilities.

Based on type, the global orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market is segmented into passive surface finishing/modifications (PSM), active surface finishing/modifications (ASM), and peri-operative antibacterial local carriers or coatings (LCC). In 2020, the active surface finishing/modifications (ASM) segment held the largest share of the market. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. ASM involves the application of pharmacologically active antibacterial agents or compounds like antibiotics, antiseptics, metal ions, or organic molecules on the surface of orthopedic implants. Such pharmacologically activated coatings on implant surfaces may change the implant from a passive or pharmacologically inert medical device to a drug-loaded medical device. Companies such as DOT GmbH and Harland Medical Systems, Inc. provide antibacterial coatings surface treatment, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment Market:

CompetitiveThe key players operating in the orthopedic implant antibacterial coatings surface treatment market include DOT GmbH; Covalon Technologies Ltd.; Sciessent LLC; Harland Medical Systems, Inc.; Isoflux, Inc.; Allvivo Vascular, Inc.; aap Implantate AG; BASF SE; Agienic Inc.; and ARAN BIOMEDICAL.

