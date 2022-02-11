Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Update #985

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 11 - The following is a clinical update as at 4pm on 30th January, 2022. The population is reminded to rely solely on information from official sources, such as the Ministry of Health.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.