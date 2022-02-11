TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 11 - 1st February, 2022

‘Care of our valuable natural resources needed as we head back out to beaches, wetlands and rivers’

With the extended hours for access to the nation’s beaches, reopening of rivers and resumption of mangrove and other marine tours from January 31, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is urging citizens to carefully resume outdoor activities, with the value of Trinidad and Tobago’s natural resources in their hearts and minds.

Minister Robinson-Regis, who also has responsibility for the environment, is especially reminding everyone to focus on our connection to mangroves and wetlands, as we join the rest of the world in celebrating world wetlands day on February 2. This year’s observation is a call to take action for wetlands and an appeal to invest financial, human and political capital to save the world’s wetlands from disappearing and to restore those we have degraded.

With the extended closure over the past few months, there has been evidence of healing and revitalization of many of our natural assets. However, the Minister is stating that citizens now more than ever, with the current threats of climate change and biodiversity loss, have to be the stewards of our natural environment and resources. Wanton disposal of our waste materials, especially plastic single use bottles during our ‘limes’ is one of the major threats being faced by our wildlife, and evidence of this has already surfaced on our beaches since the limited access granted last December.

Minister Robinson-Regis adds that ICare bins are readily available with approximately 700 collection sites, and persons therefore have no reason to leave wastes behind or engage in indiscriminate dumping. It’s a simple matter of carrying items for disposal back out after use and utilising the bins available for recyclable items such as glass, most grades of plastic, cartons, paper and aluminum cans.

There is a dollar value attributed to Trinidad and Tobago’s natural ecosystems. The 5th National Report of Trinidad and Tobago to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), approved by the Government in 2017, revealed that soil retention services provided by different types of forests are valued as high as US$622 million annually, representing as much as 6.8% of central government’s annual revenues. Other services such as water purification, flood protection and the provision of sustainable timber provided by this country’s forests are estimated to be worth at least US$2,195 per hectare per year. Another regulating service provided by forests is carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere. This service provided is valued at approximately US$1,088 per hectare per year and is possibly highest in wetland areas such as the Caroni and Nariva swamps. A socio-economic survey undertaken by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Central Statistical Office in 2019 also revealed that protected areas, including wetlands, bring in an average estimated amount of TT $18 million annually.

The coastal ecosystems and their biodiversity, namely coral reefs, mangroves, wetlands, and seagrass beds, also play an important role in protecting our shorelines. The 5th National Report highlights that almost the entire length of Tobago’s coastline is dependent on coastal ecosystems for some type of protection. This study also indicated that the value of shoreline protection provided by coastal ecosystems for Trinidad and Tobago ranges between US$3 and US$133 per hectare per year.

Aside from protection services, coastal ecosystems also support recreation and tourism-based activities, valued at up to US$390,428 per hectare per year. Therefore, if our actions towards nature is negative, so will be the effect on our financial gains from these resources.

Due to all of the environmental and economic benefits to be derived, Minister Robinson-Regis is encouraging citizens to exercise due care and diligence with our natural resources as restrictions are lifted and we all seek to enjoy some much needed connection and revitalisation with nature. The goal is to ensure the continued enjoyment of Trinidad and Tobago’s unique and beautiful natural resources for generations to come.