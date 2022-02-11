WISCONSIN, February 11 - An Act to amend 67.05 (3) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: including with a referendum question for issuing bonds a statement of the estimated interest accruing on the amount of the bonds.
Status: S - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb448
You just read:
SB448 in Sen: Placed on calendar 2-15-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) - 2022-02-11
