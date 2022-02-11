Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,711 in the last 365 days.

AB970 in Asm: Representative Wichgers added as a coauthor - 2022-02-11

WISCONSIN, February 11 - An Act to repeal 118.60 (2) (a) 1., 118.60 (2) (be), 118.60 (2) (bm), 118.60 (3) (ar), 118.60 (4v), 119.23 (2) (a) 1. and 119.23 (4v); and to amend 118.60 (2) (a) (intro.), 118.60 (2) (a) 2. g., 118.60 (3) (a) (intro.), 118.60 (3) (b), 118.60 (3) (c), 118.60 (3m) (a) 2., 118.60 (3m) (b) 2., 119.23 (3) (b), 119.23 (3m) (a) 2. and 119.23 (3m) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating income limits for parental choice programs; eliminating pupil participation limits for the statewide parental choice program; private school tuition charged to a pupil participating in a parental choice program; and creating an education expense reimbursement program for the 2022-23 school year and the summer of 2023. (FE)

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/11/2022 Asm. Representative Wichgers added as a coauthor  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab970

You just read:

AB970 in Asm: Representative Wichgers added as a coauthor - 2022-02-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.