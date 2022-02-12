Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,693 in the last 365 days.

How To Accelerate your Wants, Goals, Dreams and Intentions through Mind Power

Mind Power Quantum Power

Accelerate Your Wants

The greatest personal success mentors of all time, agree on two truths.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lets learn how we can manifest the things we want in life...

The greatest personal success mentors of all time, agree on two truths.
1. You must know what you want before you can get it.
2. Most people do not know what they want.

This is almost unbelievable, that most people don’t know what they want! But when you consider the fact that for hundreds of years, the mainstream has been conditioned to believe in lack, struggle, and separation; it’s no wonder we don’t know what we want, since all our MIND POWER is focused on survival!

SUCCESS MANIFESTATION FORMULA:
What is your Manifestation Objective, what is visualization or put another way, what do you want to manifest, what exactly do “you” want? Your Manifestation Objective is a list of “your” wants, goals, dreams, and intentions. This is not about what your parents, friends, office associates, instructors, teachers, coaches, community, or others want for you. It is all about what “you” want for “you.” Similar questions on our personal development journey can be posed by the idea of what we call the Law of Success. We must also learn how to get rid of negative thoughts.

There is a Success Formula that will help you to develop your Manifestation Objective, that you will progressively build on later as you move ahead. Have fun with this, do not get overwhelmed, and avoid paralysis from over analysis!

Include both the tangible and intangible. For example:
Tangible: HAVE - ocean view home, BE - author of best seller, DO - yoga.
Intangible: Beliefs/Paradigms - I am confident. Feelings/Emotions – I am loving.

Manifestation Objective Formation Rules:

Rule One: Include only what you want for you, not what others want for you. Avoid trying to please others at your own expense.
Rule Two: Include everything you want to have, be, and do. No matter how unrealistic it may sound at first. Avoid self-doubt.
Rule Three: Do not limit yourself in any way. The sky is not the limit. There is no ceiling.
Rule Four: Once you are enjoying your Life of True Power and Manifestation, then help others.

We learn this from Tomaso Luigi who has decades of application into the power of the mind, coupled with quantum physics and cosmology, Tomaso has a passion to share his understanding in this discipline. He has developed Techniques uniting our “5 Inner Realm Technologies” afforded to everyone at birth, with the astounding power of the “Quantum Field,” accelerating dreams into reality in our lives using more than just the power of visualization.

Matthew Tropp
Blackthorn Publishing
+1 818-626-1191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

How To Accelerate your Wants, Goals, Dreams and Intentions through Mind Power

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.