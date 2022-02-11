Submit Release
Oregon DOJ Releases New AG Opinion

The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) today released an Attorney General Opinion requested by the Oregon Racing Commission (ORC) concerning the ORC’s consideration of an application from TMB Racing LLC to operate historical horse racing machines at the Grants Pass Downs horse racing course. The ORC requested the legal opinion because of current gaming restrictions in the Oregon Constitution.

The full Attorney General Opinion can be found here.

Under ORS 180.060(2), the Oregon Attorney General is authorized to provide a written opinion to the Governor, any officer, state agency, department, board or commission of the state, when requested, on any question of law in which the State of Oregon or any state agency may have an interest.

