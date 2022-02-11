San Diego County Office of Education presents 5th Annual Black College Expo™ powered by NCRF
SDCOE partners with Black College Expo™ to bring colleges offering millions in scholarships.DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) along with the San Diego County Office of Education presents the 5th Annual San Diego Black College Expo™. The LIVE event is Thursday, February 17, 2022, at MLK Center at Bayview, 6134 Pastor Timothy J. Winters Street, San Diego, CA 92114 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. High school seniors, juniors, and even college transfer students meet one-on-one with 20+ HBCUs and other colleges and universities and have the opportunity to get accepted right on the site. All students are welcome to come to learn about the rich history and legacy of HBCUs.
Students must bring their transcripts, and if available bring test scores to get accepted on site. Some colleges will even accept 11th graders on the spot. College transfer students can also get accepted on site. College application fees are waived to save families hundreds of dollars. Millions of dollars in scholarships will be available to students that share their transcripts and test scores.
“We are honored and privileged to partner with NCRF for the fifth consecutive year in this critically important event,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County Superintendent of Schools. “Our mission is to make sure every child gets what they need and deserve and provide opportunities such as this to help Black students thrive.”
“The San Diego County Office of Education has been our partner for over 5 years. Dr. Gothold, JCCS Executive Director Tracy Thompson, and the SDCOE team are on a mission like NCRF to change trajectories of underserved students and it’s so exciting to be on this mission together,” says NCRF Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
Sponsors include Comerica Bank, Honda, Wells Fargo, Toyota, and Nickelodeon. All donations to NCRF, help the organization continue its mission to serve underserved and underrepresented students, including homeless and foster students, with free services to help them connect to college, careers and beyond!
*COVID protocols will be followed. For more information call 877-427-4100 or visit our website www.ncrfoundation.org
National College Resources Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students.
Joan A Scott
National College Resources Foundation/BLACK COLLEGE EXPO
+ 12108349964
joan@ncrfoundation.org