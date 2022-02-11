Submit Release
Celebrating 211 Day

CANADA, February 11 - Today is 211 Day recognizing the free, confidential assistance available to people 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year.

The 211 system provides a single point of entry for Islanders to access supports and services in their communities. When someone dials 2-1-1, they reach a 211 Community Resource Navigator who will help them to quickly and easily find what they need. The 211 PEI service is available by phone and online, as well as by text and email.  

“As a community, we must work together to ensure all Islanders have access to the resources they need to live, work and thrive. There are many government services and community supports available, but sometimes people have a hard time finding them. 211 removes the red tape and breaks down those barriers, so if someone needs support they can contact 211 for assistance to find the program or service that meets their needs.”

- Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

In 2021, 211 PEI responded to 97,781 inquiries about such things as COVID-19 supports, housing, food, mental health supports and financial assistance. 

“211 PEI has become a valuable resource for Islanders looking to connect to the services they need to succeed,” says Andrea MacDonald, CEO of the United Way of PEI. “The service helps Islanders access programs and services they need in their communities.”

All Islanders, local businesses and organizations are encouraged to celebrate 211 Day on February 11th and help raise awareness of the 211 service. 211 can be accessed any time, day or night by dialing or texting 2-1-1, or emailing help@pe.211.ca.

For more information visit 211PEI.

Media Contact: Autumn Tremere agtremere@gov.pe.ca

