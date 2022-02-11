Nearly 2,400 opportunities for Islanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this coming week

CANADA, February 11 - Health PEI is urging eligible Islanders who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to take advantage of the nearly 2,400 appointments still available at clinics across the province over the next week, including hundreds of walk-in opportunities to get a booster dose.

Starting this weekend and through the end of next week, there are approximately 150 appointments available at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 5 to 11 years old to get vaccinated. Nearly 1,500 appointments are still available for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 and older to get their booster dose of the vaccine. There are also more than 900 appointments for booster doses available at dedicated clinics for Islanders 30 years of age and older, including walk-in appointments.

As Prince Edward Island moves forward with the Transition Plan to Living with COVID-19, Health PEI is strongly encouraging Islanders who are eligible to get their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to take advantage of available, easy-to-access clinic appointments now.

The dedicated booster dose clinics for individuals 30 years of age and older are accepting both booked and walk-in appointments until the clinics reach capacity each day. All other Health PEI-run clinics for individuals 12 and older and for children 5 to 11 years of age are by appointment only.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 years of age and older to get their booster dose at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 5 and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines

