Mountain Peaks Recommends Mental Health Tips for 2022

At the start of another year, the Mountain Peaks Family Practice team advises on mental health steps to take throughout 2022.

As life gets busy and some resolutions fall by the wayside, don't neglect your mental health!” — Dr. Rob Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s 2022 and many New Year’s resolutions have already taken their place on the back burner. “As life gets busy and some resolutions fall by the wayside,” says Dr. Durrans. “Don't neglect your mental health!” Keeping mental wellbeing up is just as important as that resolution of getting in shape.

Physical Tips

- How someone treats their body certainly affects their mind. Physical improvement will help with emotional and mental state. To feel good all around:

- Get much needed sleep

- Limit alcohol and caffeine

- Get up and get moving! It's easy to spend time in front of electronics, but it's also good--and important--to take breaks every so often.

Focus on the Positive

- Accept oneself, warts and all. Nobody is perfect, and that is okay! Accepting oneself means letting go of negative self-talk or focusing on flaws--a vital first step in learning to grow.

- Take up a fun hobby. Learning new skills or spending time doing things one loves, especially as a reward, can certainly strengthen mental health.

- Connect with others. Go build those strong, positive relationships with people who are uplifting

- Take some time for oneself. Though relationships are vital, it's important to take some time to be alone, just to read a book, work on a hobby, or to examine one’s thoughts.

- Find something to laugh about every day. Searching for the positive will help everybody see the world around them in a different light.

Facing the Bad

As nice as it would be, no one can avoid stress or hard times. Handling the bad moments in a healthy way will help to stay on the right track, mentally and emotionally.

- Forgive yourself. Don't keep beating yourself up over failures, especially if it happened some time ago.

- Remember that it's okay to grieve. Losing someone or something is a valid reason to grieve, don't try to bottle it up. This only causes more harm than good.

- Pay attention to ones feelings--all of them.

Defend Ones Health

The world wears down hard and fast on positivity, if each of us let it. Combat negativity and stress, and defend mental health

- Say "no" sometimes. It's okay! Not every outing, obligation, or other person's want will be good at the time. Even if it's not harmful, it can be draining and allow mental unhappiness or stress to creep back in.

- “Get to know the real you!” advises Dr. Durrans. “It's easy to think we know ourselves. But without introspection, you are a mystery to yourself. Think about why you feel certain things, such as why one activity causes you joy while another makes you stressed. You'll be able to change behaviors or find explanations for your feelings more easily.”

- Visit a therapist and take any needed prescribed medicines. If dark times keep getting the best, fight back. Therapists and other professionals can help to overcome and defend hard-earned mental health.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

----------------

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

####