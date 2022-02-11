Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Invites Applications for the 2022 Governor’s Wellness Award

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts encouraged organizations in Nebraska to apply for the 2022 Governor’s Wellness Award.

“Prioritizing health has many benefits. It strengthens the immune system and reduces stress and the likelihood of disease,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Each year, we recognize organizations across Nebraska for offering wellness programs in the workplace. These programs encourage team members to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle. I invite employers in Nebraska to apply so that we can recognize their great work to promote wellness.”

The Governor’s Wellness Award encourages employers to initiate or improve workplace wellness programs. These programs include assessment of employees’ health risks and interests, a written wellness plan with measurable goals and objectives, supportive policies, and ability to show measurable benefits from wellness efforts.

Organizations can apply at the Sower, Grower, or Harvester award level. The Sower level recognizes employers that have taken initial steps to encourage workplace wellness. The Grower level honors organizations that have enhanced their wellness programs and are positively changing employee health behaviors. The Harvester level is available to employers that are reaping the benefits of an advanced wellness program and can demonstrate high-quality outcomes.

To apply, go to the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council (PWWC) website (www.pphd.org/pwwc.html) and select “Governor’s Award” from the menu. On Monday, February 14th, PWWC will provide a virtual overview of the Governor’s Wellness Award at 2:00 PM MT / 3:00 PM CT. To join that virtual session, click here. Additionally, all new and recertifying applicants are encouraged to participate in virtual Q&A sessions to receive feedback on their application and/or assistance completing the application. The virtual Q&A sessions will be held every Tuesday from 2:00-4:00 PM MT/3:00-5:00 PM CT from February 15th through May 24th. A link to join the sessions is available through the PWWC website.

Organizations interested in the Governor’s Wellness Award can find the application on the PWWC website by clicking here. The final application deadline is May 24, 2022 by midnight MT.

The Governor’s Wellness Award is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and administered by the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council, proudly part of Panhandle Public Health District. For more information, interested organizations should contact Nicole Berosek, Organizational Wellness Coordinator, at 308-279-3496 or nberosek@pphd.org.

