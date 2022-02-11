Premier Diamond Group on Recent Finds of Natural Colored Diamonds
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., a firm that specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds, presents recent finds of natural colored diamonds.
In June 16,2021, the government of Botswana unveiled a new find of a 1,098.30-carat stone. The find was in the south of Kimberlie pipe at Jwaneng mine in the southern part of the country by the Debswana Company. The Guardian reports that “It is the third largest in the world, behind the 3,106-carat Cullinan found in South Africa in 1905 and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona discovered in Botswana in 2015.”
On a small scale, the Texarkana Gazette reports that “visitors from 34 states and one foreign country found 354 diamonds in Arkansas, weighing a total of more than 62 carats. Arkansans found 108 gems, while travelers from outside of the state registered 246.” Latest finds are available at the Arkansas State Park website. These diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow according to officials of the park.
Globally, the production of diamonds around the world was tempered by the pandemic However, “combined, mining and retail players generated $7-billion more profit in 2021 compared with 2020 as a result of improved market conditions and operational excellence programmes the industry undertook to combat lockdowns and competitive threats, reports Mining Weekly.
The presentation of these finds are for information only, it is the investor’s responsibility to seek expert advice before investing. There are vast resources on natural colored diamonds to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe, is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
###
This press release is issued through EmailWire (www.emailwire.com) — the global newswire with press release distribution services.
David Metcalfe
In June 16,2021, the government of Botswana unveiled a new find of a 1,098.30-carat stone. The find was in the south of Kimberlie pipe at Jwaneng mine in the southern part of the country by the Debswana Company. The Guardian reports that “It is the third largest in the world, behind the 3,106-carat Cullinan found in South Africa in 1905 and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona discovered in Botswana in 2015.”
On a small scale, the Texarkana Gazette reports that “visitors from 34 states and one foreign country found 354 diamonds in Arkansas, weighing a total of more than 62 carats. Arkansans found 108 gems, while travelers from outside of the state registered 246.” Latest finds are available at the Arkansas State Park website. These diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow according to officials of the park.
Globally, the production of diamonds around the world was tempered by the pandemic However, “combined, mining and retail players generated $7-billion more profit in 2021 compared with 2020 as a result of improved market conditions and operational excellence programmes the industry undertook to combat lockdowns and competitive threats, reports Mining Weekly.
The presentation of these finds are for information only, it is the investor’s responsibility to seek expert advice before investing. There are vast resources on natural colored diamonds to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe, is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
###
This press release is issued through EmailWire (www.emailwire.com) — the global newswire with press release distribution services.
David Metcalfe
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
+1 416-679-9306
email us here