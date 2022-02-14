Evolution Event Solutions Adds to Sales and Operations Teams
Everything we do is fueled by the strategic approach we take to make every event we plan remarkable and unforgettable.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Event Solutions (EES), a strategic event management agency that has delivered extraordinary events with real results for the past decade, announced three new hires are joining the company.
— Falon Veit Scott, founder and CEO of EES
Rachel Seel has nearly 10 years of hotel and event experience, including corporate and social events, trade shows, entertainment and nonprofit events. Originally from North Carolina, Seel graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management with a concentration in special events and conventions. As an operations manager at EES, she will use her creative skills and detail-oriented focus to bring unique experiences to life.
Jenna Williams brings an array of expertise, a vast network and a true love for events to EES. With nearly 15 years of experience in entertainment, public relations, social media and event management, Williams is a natural fit as a sales coordinator at EES. Originally from Florida, Williams is a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
Justice Martin joins the EES team in an internship role. Currently seeking a bachelor's degree at Belmont University, Martin is an aspiring stylemaker with an emphasis in event planning and marketing, and will be assisting EES with graphic design, sales, videography, social media management and more.
“I’m so proud of the journey, and the trajectory, EES has been on since launching 10 years ago,” said Falon Veit Scott, founder and CEO of EES. “Everything we do is fueled by the strategic approach we take to make every event we plan remarkable and unforgettable.”
These additions to the team further exemplify the agency’s continued growth over the last few years. In June 2021, EES named Don Osborn Chief Operating Officer. In March 2021, EES announced a merger with Maple Ridge Events, a full-service destination management company (DMC) known for creating immersive, one-of-a-kind experiences. In 2020, EES was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s top private companies for a third consecutive year. And, the Women Presidents’ Organization named EES to its 12th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™ in 2019.
About Evolution Event Solutions
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022, Evolution Event Solutions (EES) is a strategic, collaborative event management agency that delivers extraordinary events with real results. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the WBENC-certified agency applies its proactive approach to meetings, events, trade shows, virtual events and much more. EES also features a full-service DMC division, “Maple Ridge Events, Powered by EES.” For more information, visit evolutioneventsolutions.com, or follow EES @evolutioneventsolutions on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
