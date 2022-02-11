Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Virtual Workshop In Grapevine

February 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau will cohost a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday, February 15, at 6 pm.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Grapevine's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Grapevine will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted "Music Friendly" designation.

"The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Grapevine to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth."

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend the virtual workshop.

Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop – Grapevine

Tuesday, February 15 at 6 p.m.

Microsoft Teams login

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Elec Winner, Manager of Palace Arts Center & Markets, 817-410-3586, EWinner@grapevinetexasusa.com

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities