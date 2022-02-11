Odom Boating Access Area Now Open to the Public

JACKSON, NC (Feb. 11, 2022) – Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday to celebrate the opening of the Odom Boating Access Area in Jackson. The new ramp and parking lot is part of a multi-use facility project in partnership with North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

“Anytime we can partner with another state agency like the NC Department of Public Safety and the Division of Prisons to provide access to our state’s natural resources, it is a win for the public,” stated Deputy Director of Operations of the Wildlife Commission, Erik Christofferson. “This partnership and boating access area ensures that recreational boaters and fishers will have access to this stretch of the Roanoke River for generations to come.”

Representative Michael Wray was also instrumental in bringing this project to the local community. He had the forethought to connect the Wildlife Commission to the NCDPS and the Division of Prisons to use property formerly occupied by the Odom Prison Facility. It was the perfect land use opportunity to fulfill the need for both shooting range and increased boating access on the Roanoke River.

The Odom Shooting Range opened in December of 2019. That’s when the Wildlife Commission construction and engineering teams turned their attention to constructing a new boating ramp where an old ramp used by the prison had been in place. After many delays due to flooding on the Roanoke River, the site is now open to the public and the parking lot will be paved later this year.

“The Odom Boating Access Area provides a great option for boaters and anglers looking for an alternative to some of our busier spots during the spring striper season,” said Rep. Michael Wray. “It also provides great fishing and boating opportunities throughout the year, and the new site makes the Roanoke River even more accessible for public access.”

Odom has a double lane ramp with floating docks on both sides. The site has 42 parking spots for vehicles with trailers, eight single car spots, two ADA single car spots and one ADA trailer with vehicle spot.

“The Odom facility provides additional opportunities for families to enjoy time on the water and is an important fixture within our community. Public boating access areas encourage growth in boating and angling participation. The next time you’re out on the water, remember you’re not only enjoying the outdoors, but also contributing to the local economy and supporting conservation,” stated Wray.

The Odom Boating Access Area is located at 1017 Striper Lane, Jackson, NC 27845. Click here to view all 249 boating access areas managed by the Wildlife Commission.

Pictured from L to R: Tommy Fonville, Commissioner, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC); Lauren Price, President, MJ Price Construction; Joyce Buffaloe, Commissioner, Northampton County; Dr. Charles R. Tyner, Sr., Chairman, Northampton County; Bobby Drewett, Northampton County resident; Eddie Buffaloe, Secretary, Department of Public Safety; Representative Michael Wray, North Carolina General Assembly; Erik Christofferson, Deputy Director of Operations, NCWRC; Gary Dail, Chinquapin Construction Crew Supervisor, NCWRC; Daniel Cabe, Design Engineer, NCWRC; Dick Collier, Director, Northampton County Tourism Development Authority; Gary Gardner, Chief of Engineering, NCWRC.