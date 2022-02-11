Submit Release
UPDATE: Royalton Barracks/ Missing Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

CASE#:  22B2000474 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Agustus Fraga                               

STATION:  Royalton                     

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933 

  

DATE/TIME:  2/5/22  Between the hours of 11am-12pm 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 113, Chelsea, VT 

  

MISSING JUVENILE:  Guy Miller 

AGE:  16 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bradford, VT 

  

               UPDATE:

               On February 11th, 2022 at approximately 1023 hours, Guy Miller has been located safe in Chelsea.

 

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing juvenile Guy Miller. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, VSP was notified that.  Miller left from a residence on VT RT 113 in the Town of Chelsea between the hours of 11am-12pm on 2/5/21.  Miller was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, black and white converse sneakers, carrying a green camouflage backpack.  This case is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Miller’s welfare. A recent picture of Miller is included with this release.  Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.  

