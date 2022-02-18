NAMMBA Announces Partnership with First Allegiance
First Allegiance increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing environment.
Creating awareness of minority ownership and promoting this in the housing industry is essential to furthering the growth of minority participation and impact.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announces that as of today it will begin a partnership with First Allegiance (formerly REO Allegiance). First Allegiance is a well-known leader in nationwide mortgage field services, providing a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions in property preservation, client tailored maintenance programs, renovations, inspections, FHA pre-conveyance, Eviction Field Services, Property Registration and Code Violation Management. With 24 years of expertise and a robust nationwide footprint, First Allegiance serves clients that engage in the management or ownership of residential property in the mortgage servicing, private lending, and government agency arenas.
NAMMBA’s partnership with First Allegiance gives them the opportunity to come closer to achieving Mission 2025 - their goal to connect 50,000+ students to the real estate finance industry by the year 2025. With a more diverse talent pool comes fresher ideas and innovations, and NAMMBA is excited to have the support from First Allegiance, an organization that is eager to join in on that objective.
“This partnership with First Allegiance will be great for NAMMBA’s mission to increase the engagement of women and minorities in the mortgage banking industry,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO J. Tony Thompson, CMB. “This mission cannot be achieved on our own, so we are happy that First Allegiance is taking action to show their commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
"We are delighted to partner with NAMMBA as we have many of the same values”, said Lisa Sadaoui, President & CEO of First Allegiance. “Creating awareness of minority ownership and promoting this in the housing industry is essential to furthering the growth of minority participation and impact.”
“The First Allegiance team is proud of this new partnership with NAMMBA and its vital role in encouraging the mortgage industry to develop and implement strategies for attracting, acquiring, and retaining a more diverse workforce. I joined First Allegiance as a first generation Hispanic woman in business, as the company truly embraces empowering diverse minority leadership,” said Raquel Pasala, SVP Strategy and Business Relations at First Allegiance.
About First Allegiance
First Allegiance (formerly REO Allegiance) is a dynamic, woman-owned and operated, nationwide property service firm. Established in 1997, First Allegiance provides comprehensive and innovative solutions in property preservation, custom maintenance programs, rehab/repairs, inspections, FHA pre-conveyance, Eviction Field Services, Property Registration, and Code Violation Management. The company serves a wide variety of clients across many real estate channels including mortgage servicing, private lending and government agencies, delivering a high touch experience and an enterprise level, customizable technology solution.
For more information, visit: www.firstallegiance.com
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
