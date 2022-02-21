Submit Release
Student-Athlete Aidan Atkinson reflects on career highlights

Aidan Atkinson further broke a number of state records in Colorado

Colorado's Aidan Atkinson looks back on his years of success as a multi-award-winning Quarter Back.

BOULDER,, CO, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Colorado native, Aidan Atkinson is a former star of the Fairview Knights. Born and raised in the State of Colorado, the sportsman has now offered a personal look back at some of his top career highlights, including being named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year. This unique insight comes ahead of the well-known quarterback leaving his home city for college in the New Year.



"I'm immensely proud to have earned several prestigious accolades as a student-athlete," says Aidan Atkinson, speaking from his family's home of Colorado. Picking up the title of Gatorade Football Player of the Year, for example, he says, is something he could never have imagined.



"Picking up the title of Player of the Year was incredible," Atkinson goes on to explain, "but it was ultimately a team award in my eyes and a testament to the Knights as a whole."



Atkinson's Gatorade Football Player of the Year award came after starting all ten of the year's games for the Fairview Knights. The star quarterback's season then finished with 3,952 passing yards and 55 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. The same figures simultaneously saw him collect USA Today's Colorado Offensive Player of the Year. At the same time, the footballer was also named the Colorado 5A Football Player of the Year in a hat-trick of award wins.



That year, Aidan Atkinson further broke a number of state records in Colorado, including passing yards in a game, passing touchdowns in a game, and passing touchdowns in a season. And the list didn't end there, as the quarterback proceeded to break another two records in the same season.



"This final pair of records involved career passing yards and career passing touchdowns," he points out, reflecting on another of his top career highlights.



Aidan Atkinson is also a star student, according to former teachers

Off of the football field, Aidan Atkinson is also proud to have been an exemplary student during his time at Fairview High School. Graduating with a 3.96 GPA, the student-athlete was a favorite student of many of Fairview's teachers and other faculty members.



"We are so very fortunate at Fairview to have such a fine young man on our football team," said the school's athletic director following Atkinson's Gatorade Player of the Year award win. "Many people outside of the school can see his tremendous successes on the football field with a glance at the statistics," they went on to point out, "yet, upon deeper examination, you find a tremendous person, too."



With that, Atkinson says he's similarly proud of his academic nature in addition to his various footballing career highlights. "It's something else that I'm equally proud to embrace," he adds.

