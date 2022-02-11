Press Release: Announcing Beth Bowers as Newest Partner

HGSK | Philadelphia Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation Law Firm

Beth A. Bowers has been named the newest partner at HGSK, a law firm that represents personal injury and workers' compensation clients across Pennsylvania.

Beth Bower's promotion is exciting for HGSK's workers' comp division. Her vast experience will assist many claimants and families, as well as our junior staff, learn how to handle these complex cases.” — James C. Haggerty, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. announces Beth A. Bowers has been named partner at our law firm, handling primarily personal injury and workers’ compensation matters. We are fortunate to have such an experienced and knowledgeable lawyer like Beth at our firm, particularly given her extensive workers’ compensation experience.

Previously, Beth handled workers’ compensation as a defense lawyer and represented insurance carriers and employers, regularly appearing before the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board, Administrative Law Judges (ALJs), and in the Commonwealth Court. This led to her certification as a specialist in the practice of workers’ compensation law by the Pennsylvania Bar Association section of workers’ compensation law, as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Not only is Beth well-experienced in the law, but she has a comprehensive knowledge of anatomy and medicine allowing her to better advocate for personal injury and workers’ compensation clients. This understanding has set her apart as a litigator who knows both the law and medicine, allowing her to have a significant impact on the results of her clients' cases.

In addition to her legal prowess, Beth is on the board of directors for Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks and is a member of the Berks County Bar Association. She is an adjunct instructor at Lehigh Carbon Community College where she teaches several workers’ compensation-related cases.

If you or a loved one were seriously injured in any type of accident due to the negligence of someone else, or if you have suffered a work-related injury or illness, please call our HGSK to speak with one of our experienced lawyers like Beth A. Bowers. We offer an extensive level of knowledge and support to clients and their families which often makes the difference between a recovery and a truly fantastic recovery.

+++++ Disclaimer+++++ This press release is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC a digital marketing, Public Relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA.

Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C.

(267) 350-6600

