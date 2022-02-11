Animal Feed Additives Market worth $ 49,874.8 million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Animal Feed Additives Market is projected to reach US$ 49,874.8 million by 2028, Growing Feed Production Escalates Animal Feed Additives Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Animal Feed Additives Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Prebiotics And Probiotics, Minerals, Acidifiers, Lipids, And Others) and Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others) and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 34,583.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 49,874.8 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 34,583.5 million in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 49,874.8 million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 160

No. Tables- 57

No. of Charts & Figures- 75

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type, and Livestock

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Animal Feed Additives Market at

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005141/

Animal feed additives are the feed blends that ensure total nutrition for animals. Moreover, feed additives are medicinal and nutritional supplements added to the animal feed to prevent health issues. The health issues may range from nutritional deficiencies, reproduction-related concerns, or metabolic problems among others. Adding feed additives minimizes the risk of infection, thereby enhancing the overall quality of products derived from animals.

The growing population has led to increased use of livestock and related products that positively affect the animal feed additives market. The increased livestock production has led livestock producers to demand more animal feed with a variety of additives with respect to the particular livestock type. For instance, feed additives are used in poultry feed to promote animals' growth, yielding a better feed conversion ratio. The addition of additives has been highly beneficial in maintaining the health of animals and reducing costs in livestock production. Therefore, the demand for additives has been rising due to the increased utilization of additives for varied purposes.

.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Animal Feed Additives Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major economic, social, and medical challenges worldwide. As the healthcare industry has increased focus on preventing infections, similarly the animal feed and feed additives market has been focusing on introducing products that may help prevent further infections. The pandemic resulted in increased concerns regarding animal-borne diseases because SARS-CoV-2 is speculated to be originated in animals. Therefore, animal feed additives are expected to benefit from the situation over the forecast period as feed manufacturers are increasingly looking for feed fortifiers that may help prevent future infections.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Animal Feed Additives Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00005141/

Based on type, the global animal feed additives market is segmented into amino acids, vitamins, carotenoids, enzymes, prebiotics and probiotics, minerals, acidifiers, lipids, and others. The amino acid segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Animo acids are essential in dairy animal feed and also support dairy farm sustainability in the long term as it improves the Nitrogen (N)-efficiency of the overall farm. Therefore, the amino acids are used to reduce feed cost, improve animal health and subsequent products, and positively impact meat or milk derived from them in an environment-friendly way. The multiple benefits of animal feed additives are, therefore, expected to drive the amino acid segment further in the animal feed additives market.

The global animal feed additives market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. The rising per capita income and improving living standards of consumers in the region are enabling them to afford healthier and nutritious foods. This growing trend in APAC is positively influencing the animal food additives market since the demand for meat and dairy products is soaring.

Animal Feed Additives Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cargill, Incorporated; ADM; Evonik Industries AG; Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Nutreco N.V; Alltech; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; DSM; Novozymes; and Kemin Industries Inc are among the key players in the global Animal Feed Additives market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

.

Order a Copy of Animal Feed Additives Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005141/

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Animal Feed Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash, Others); Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Others); and Geography

- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010192/

Animal Feed Protein Ingredient Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Oilseed Meal, Fishmeal, Others); Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Equine, Others) and Geography

- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024396/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/feed-additives-market

More Research: http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/author/theinsightpartners/

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: