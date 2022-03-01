Newborn Circumcision with Pollock Technique™ Available at Gentle Procedures Clinic in Kelowna
Gentle Procedures clinic in Kelowna offers circumcision using the safe and virtually pain free Pollock Technique™ for infant and babies up to 2 months of age.
At Gentle Procedures Kelowna, we want to provide an atmosphere that is warm, inviting, and stress-free for your baby and your family.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newborn circumcision is commonly done relatively early in the life of male babies with procedures completed in the first four weeks after birth.
— Dr. Marvin Bailey
Gentle Procedures Kelowna circumcision clinic offers circumcision for infants and babies up to 2 months old using the virtually painless Pollock Technique™. This method is quick, with baby circumcision often completed in just minutes with minimal discomfort. It has also been proven safe over the past 30 years and after more than 80,000 procedures. These are the reasons why so many doctors refer their patients to the Gentle Procedures circumcision clinics across Canada.
In conjunction with the Pollock Technique™ method, Gentle Procedures Kelowna’s circumcision doctor uses the most complete and extensive pain control methods available, including, but not limited to acetaminophen, sugar solution (which has been shown to reduce pain perception), soothing music, topical numbing cream, padded baby holders, and a long acting local anaesthetic. This ensures that the patient feels little or no pain at all. So much so that some babies may even fall asleep through the procedure.
Gentle Procedures Kelowna is an affiliate of the Gentle Procedures network of circumcision clinics across Canada, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and the USA. Gentle Procedures clinics are the dedicated provider and the only clinics offering circumcision with the Pollock Technique™ in Canada today. The Kelowna clinic is headed by Dr. Marvin Bailey who previously founded Precision Sexual Health Clinic for Men in Kelowna, a leading provider of innovative procedures and treatments for erectile dysfunction, Peyronie's disease, premature ejaculation, penile enlargement and more. Dr. Bailey has trained with Pollock Technique™ originator, Dr. Neil Pollock, at his Vancouver clinic and international training centre.
Dr. Bailey is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of all his patients at the Kelowna clinic. Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.
Dr. Marvin Bailey CCFP, MBCHB
Gentle Procedures Kelowna
+1 236-766-0583
email us here