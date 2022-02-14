Crescent Completes Nine Lease Deals Totaling 43,636 Square Feet at The Crescent® in Uptown Dallas

The Crescent is a unique 1.3 million-square-foot luxury, mixed-use development combining iconic architecture with modern amenities in Dallas' Uptown. In this prestigious location, the finest office spaces, hotel accommodations, restaurants, retail, and se The Crescent Towers with The Crescent Courtyard in the foreground.

The Crescent uses “move-in ready” approach to attract additional investment and financial companies with new and expanded leases.

DALLAS, TX, US, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) signs nine lease deals totaling 43,636 square feet at The Crescent® as companies continue to be attracted to and grow at the iconic Uptown Dallas mixed-use office and retail space.

BBAM Aircraft Leasing and Management, Cinctive Capital, LLC, and Cain Capital Management signed new lease deals. BBAM, represented by broker Alan Wood with JLL, leased 6,567 square feet. Cinctive Capital, represented by broker Jim Graham with Newmark, leased 1,941 square feet. Cain Capital Management leased 1,570 square feet.

Six office expansions at The Crescent include Harbert Fund Advisors, Bluescape Group, BTIG, WindMass Capital, West Texas National Bank, and an undisclosed financial firm.

The undisclosed financial firm expanded by 5,444 square feet to a total of 14,774 square feet. Harbert expanded to 6,027 square feet and was represented by Peery Wood of CBRE. Bluescape Group relocated to a new 4,534-square-foot suite and was represented by Walker Lafitte of Avison Young.

BTIG expanded to 3,682 square feet, WindMass Capital relocated to a 2,671-square-foot office and was represented by broker Joe Siglin with Newmark, while West Texas National Bank expanded to 1,870 square feet.

As new customers to The Crescent, BBAM Aircraft Leasing and Management is a global leader in aircraft investments that offers a wide range of aircraft solutions that provide world-class asset origination and management services. Cinctive Capital, LLC is an alternative asset manager focused on long/short equity strategies. Cain Capital Management is a national financial advisory firm headquartered in Dallas.

The expanding customers at The Crescent include Harbert, an independent investment firm that includes real estate, venture capital, power generation, and power-related facilities in its investment funds, and Bluescape, an alternative investment firm that creates positive economic impact and differentiated long-term value for investors, companies in which Bluescape invests, and communities where Bluescape operates.

Additionally, BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research, and related brokerage services. WindMass Capital is a privately owned commercial real estate investment and development company based in Dallas, and West Texas National Bank is one of the state’s oldest privately owned banks. The bank’s Dallas loan production office is located in The Crescent.

“Securing new and expanding leases for these investment and financial companies helps bolster The Crescent’s reputation as the Financial Center of the Southwest,” said Tony Click, Vice President Leasing for Crescent.

Click and Jordyn Allen of Crescent represented The Crescent on the lease negotiations.

Allen mentioned that several companies relocated to new move-in ready suites at The Crescent. She added that The Crescent was designing additional spaces to offer move-in-ready suites of various sizes to facilitate and expedite future lease deals.

The Crescent’s iconic Phillip Johnson three-tower design with significant retail and inspiring outdoor green spaces provides customers a vibrant work environment. The Crescent’s mix-use retail provides convenient, upscale amenities with twelve casual and fine dining options, the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.