UniFarm launches its first-ever $50K Polygon pool with Cohort 35 featuring $SWAM, $OWL, $ISP, $PCR, and $UFARM

With Cohort 35, UniFarm is launching its first ever Polygon 50K pool with an interesting mix of new and trusted old projects. We intend to real a TVL of nearly $1 billion by the end of 2022.”SINGAPORE, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm, a leading group farming staking protocol announced the launch of Cohort 35 which will go live on Polygon featuring leading DeFi projects including SwapMatic ($SWAM), OwlDAO ($OWL), IspoLink ($ISP), Paycer Protocol ($PCR) and UniFarm ($UFARM) - latter being the project itself. This pool is on Polygon Network, with MATIC-20 Tokens.
— Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
UniFarm, a decentralized farming pool of DeFi's most innovative projects allows users to farm numerous project tokens on an easy-to-use interface. Unlike traditional farming, UniFarm offers diversification to its token holders by allowing multiple token farming options hence the motto “Stake One, Farm More”. This plays a vital role in reducing volatility and potential risks faced during farming, hence enhancing the overall return to the user’s crypto portfolio. This also means a higher reward gain for stakers and investors. So far, UniFarm has a Total Value Locked of nearly $150 Million in the past 1 year.
As a user, while farming at UniFarm, one can achieve an APY of up to 250% while retaining the custodianship of their tokens. Users also have complete control of personal token activity; hence tokens are not subjected to market exposure. A locked pool, one can unstake their tokens once the farm is over and attain maximum profit. Up until now, UniFarm has collaborated with over 100+ projects in the last 34 cohorts across 4 smart chains: Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, and Avalanche.
Introducing UniFarm Cohort 35
UniFarm Cohort 35 will span for 180 days with a payout APY of 36% to 250%, depending on how long one stays staked within the cohort. The total prize pool for this cohort is $250,000, with $50,000 going to each project. Tokens worth $500k can be staked per project.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
SwapMatic ($SWAM)
SwapMatic provides an Automated Market Making (AMM) and yield farming technology on the Polygon Layer 2 chain, enabling creative blockchain businesses.
OwlDAO ($OWL)
OwlDAO is the most popular Web 3.0 crypto casino solution. The OWL token offers indefinite buyback from casino profits, as well as auto-liquidity and staking benefits, thanks to partnerships with major protocols.
Ispolink ($ISP)
Ispolink is a novel cross-chain platform for developers powered by Binance Smart Chain and Polygon’s layer 2 scaling technology. Ispolink empowers blockchain firms to source industry-leading talents with internal AI-powered algorithms.
Paycer Protocol ($PCR)
The Paycer Protocol allows for cross-chain operations and the aggregation of certain DeFi products from other blockchains. The Paycer Platform integrates the Paycer Protocol with typical financial services such as a bank account and a debit card to create the Paycer Platform. To get started, users only need to make a fiat money deposit on the Paycer platform; no cryptocurrencies or DeFi are necessary. Paycer then invests the funds in a variety of DeFi products, generating a high and consistent interest rate as a passive income.
UniFarm ($UFARM)
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the greatest projects in the DeFi industry to deliver value to investors. UniFarm enables you to stake one token but receives many high-value tokens in return, thus your returns are automatically diversified in addition to a terrific APY.
About UniFarm
UniFarm allows investors and DeFi initiatives to create value by allowing them to stake one token and gain numerous tokens as a result. UniFarm uses gamification to encourage token holders to stay long-term investors and expose projects to a new group of interested investors.
Media Contact: Akansha Sharma, akansha.sharma@oropocket.com
Website: https://UniFarm.co
Akansha Sharma
UniFarm
akansha.sharma@unifarm.co
