Injection University Event Announced
DENVER, CO, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Injection University will be holding a two-day training course on March 11-12, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. The doors will open at 7:30 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday to allow scanning practice. However, the program proper on Friday will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the Saturday course will begin and end two hours earlier (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).
This training course is all hands-on. Organizers urge participants to wear comfortable and accessible clothes. They also mention that the training venue is at altitude, advising applicants to stay hydrated. Participants can expect to have fun during the comprehensive training sessions.
Where to Register
Interested participants can sign up for the two-day live injection training workshop at the product page for this course. This page will collect the participant’s contact information and billing information like any standard order form.
Injection University maintains that the live workshop will be completely hands-on. As such, providers will engage in the core protocols intimately.
Completing this course will count as 10.58 continuing education credits through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. As such, nurse practitioners in the area can take advantage of this opportunity to maintain their licenses. Plus, they can do so by going through a fun and immersive training course.
Upon Registration
Registered participants will receive an itinerary for the two days of the training event. They will also receive travel information. Medical providers in the event will be ready to serve patients by Monday morning of that week (March 7, 2022). Note that some procedures during training may involve ultrasound guidance. Facilitators will cover all the details for these procedures.
Injection University highly encourages owners to attend this training event. Owners may attend the two-day workshop at no additional cost. Attending owners will get the opportunity to see first-hand how their medical providers perform. In addition, undergoing the same training session would build team unity and foster rapport.
Essential Add-On
Signing up for the two-day workshop includes an option for the Provider Enhancement and Protection Plan. This monthly subscription serves as provider-loss “insurance.” Purchasing this add-on will mean that Injection University can train a replacement provider at no additional cost, although providers who are to be replaced must be active in the program. This add-on also grants access to:
● 45+ Injection University online videos
● 2x monthly Zoom Q&A meetups for providers
● 25% discount on future provider training sessions
About Injection University
Injection University is committed to providing its members and participant clients with high-quality injection training. This university continuously improves its training materials and methodology, dedicating itself to being among the leaders of modern medical education.
It offers workshops on live and virtual platforms. Injection University constantly hosts such training courses within Colorado. However, it can extend its innovative and practical education courses to other states, including Tennessee.
Interested participants can contact Karen Rea NP for any questions about Injection University training courses using the contact details below.
● Phone: 303-945-1566
● Email: injection.university@gmail.com
Karen Rea
