NAMMBA Announces Partnership with Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc.
Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc. increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing environment.
We're thrilled to join NAMMBA and be a part of their important mission. Everyone deserves the opportunity to realize the dream of homeownership.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today a partnership with Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc. to coincide with NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Tidewater Mortgage,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, it has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
Through this partnership with Tidewater Mortgage, NAMMBA will roll out a comprehensive strategy to engage Tidewaters’ employees via access to focused training, new hire programs, and leadership development, and position the organization to support the communities in which it currently conducts business, creating economic opportunity that focuses on business development for minority brokers while meeting the housing needs of underserved areas.
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials or people of color. Although there is a concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to the NAMMBA Family of Companies iEmergent September Originations Report, based on 2020 HMDA data, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $356 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.95 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
"We're thrilled to join NAMMBA and be a part of their important mission. Everyone deserves the opportunity to realize the dream of homeownership.” said Rob Runnells, President at Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc. “This partnership is an important step in continuing the inclusion of all groups of people.”
About Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc.
Established in Virginia Beach, Virginia we have grown and are now licensed in DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, and West Virginia, and we’re not stopping there! Tidewater Mortgage Services is committed to giving our customers home lending excellence. Our goal is to provide affordable loans with competitive rates. We truly value receiving high ratings in customer satisfaction from our clients as proof to our commitment and dedication throughout the loan process.
For more information, visit: www.tidewatermortgage.com
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
