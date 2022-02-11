AC Electronically Commutated Centrifugal Fans Market Revenue to Cross US$ 1,687.70 Million by 2027: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Growing Demand of Electronically Commutated Fans to Escalate Market Growth at 4.1% CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market study on “AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Diameter Size (Below 250mm, 251mm–400mm, 401mm–550mm, and 551mm–700mm) and Application (Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Ventilation Systems, Electronic Cabinets, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 1,300.78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,687.70 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020–2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,300.78 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by US$ 1,687.70 Million by 2027

Growth rate CAGR of 4.1% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020-2027

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 149

No. Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 70

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Diameter Size and Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The electronically commutated (EC) technology combines both AC and DC voltages, bringing the most excellent outcome. The EC runs on a DC voltage with a single-phase 230 V or three-phase 400 V AC supply. The non-rotating part of EC motors is extended to make room for an electronic printed circuit board (PCB), which includes power AC to DC transformation and controls. The EC electronics are different from frequency inverters, and they decide how the stator's motor phases are supplied with current (commutation), depending on the position, rotation direction, and default. For many years, EC motors (ECMs) needed individual DC power supplies, leading to additional cost and complexity in applications. EC fans that could operate directly from AC mains incorporated with electronics became obtainable in the early 2000s.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy are among the worst-affected nations in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths, as of February 2021. According to the WHO, there are ~108,153,741 confirmed cases and 2,381,295 deaths across the world. COVID-19 is hindering economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global electronics and semiconductor industry is one of the major businesses enduring supply chain breaks and manufacturing disruptions due to lockdown and office shutdowns. China is the global manufacturing hub and the largest raw material supplier for various industries.

Surging Technological Advancements

Most of the electronic companies are replacing their existing fans with EC fans because of their controllability, efficiency, and cost-saving characteristics. AC motors were widely used as the principal air driving force in HVAC applications continually running at full power, and now EC fans are preferred. Moreover, EC technology has regularly grown market share and replaced AC technology in various air movement applications. Due to the substantial energy efficiency improvement in motor technology that EC offers, it is now seen by many OEM product designers as the new standard motor to employ. The expansion of infrastructural facilities, growth of businesses in developing regions, need for electric vehicles due to environmental concerns, rise in consumer goods sales, and rapid growth in robotics are creating significant opportunities for the growth of the AC Electronically Commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market. Hence, technological advancements in the AC EC fans are leading to significant trends in the market.

AC Electronically Commutated Centrifugal Fans Market Application Insights

Based on application, the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market is segmented into air conditioners, refrigerators, ventilation systems, electronic cabinets, and Others. In 2019, the air conditioners segment dominated the market. Air conditioning provides faster speed because colder air is denser. Air-conditioning technology in the market is characterized by three main requirements that are energy efficiency, controllability for good load matching, and adaptability to meet a wide range of customer needs. The fan wheel is linked directly to an electric motor's shaft, which means that the fan wheel speed is the same as the motor's rotational speed.

AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Delta Electronics, Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Ebm Papst, Hidria d.o.o, Simx Limited, Oriental Motor USA Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, PBM Motor and Fan (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., and Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. are among the key players in the global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

