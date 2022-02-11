Pneumatic Cylinder Market Expand the Steady Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% by 2026 | SMC, Festo, Aventics, AirTac

Pneumatic Cylinder Market

Global pneumatic cylinder market generated revenue of US$ 1,072 Million in 2017. By 2026, the pneumatic cylinder market is expected to amount to US$ 1,401 Million with a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period.

The Pneumatic cylinders, also known as pneumatic actuators, are the products used to provide linear or rotary motion and force to automated systems, machines, and processes, for example in industrial applications. Pneumatic systems use compressed air to create rotary or linear mechanical motion and power applications that ‘do work’. The pneumatic actuator will use the compressed air to act on a piston inside the cylinder in order to create the required motion, for example, clamping, or moving a load along a linear path.



Pneumatic actuators are mechanical devices that use compressed air acting on a piston inside a cylinder to move a load along a linear path. Unlike their hydraulic alternatives, the operating fluid in a pneumatic actuator is simply air, so leakage doesn’t drip and contaminate surrounding areas. Pneumatic cylinders (sometimes known as air cylinders) are mechanical devices that use the power of compressed gas to produce a force in a reciprocating linear motion.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

⁕ SMC Corporation

⁕ Festo

⁕ Parker Hannifin Corporation

⁕ Aventics

⁕ Aro (Ingersoll Rand)

⁕ Univer Group

⁕ Camozzi

⁕ Metal Work

⁕ AirTac

⁕ Ashun Fluid Power Co

⁕ and others.

The pneumatic cylinder converts the pressure energy of a compressed air medium into mechanical energy in the form of linear or rotary motion. Only one side of the piston is supplied with certain working pressure. Force acts in one direction to control the movement, returns to normal state by an external force such as a spring inside. Both sides of the cylinder are supplied with certain working pressure. Force exerted by the compressed air moves the cylinder piston rod in two directions.



𝑨𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔:-

➼ The SINGLE acting cylinders are used for simple applications.

➼ DOUBLE acting cylinders are used for complex and heavy load applications.

➼ SINGLE acting cylinder generates a force in only one direction.

➼ DOUBLE acting cylinders are used where high force is required in both directions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

★ Market definition of the along with the global analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

★ Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Pneumatic Cylinder

★ Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will affect the growth of the market.

★ A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Pneumatic Cylinder market.

★ Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

★ It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Pneumatic Cylinder market.

★ Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

★ Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:-

Our research methodology constitutes a mix of secondary & primary research which ideally starts from exhaustive data mining, conducting primary interviews (suppliers/distributors/end-users), and formulating insights, estimates, growth rates accordingly. The study serves the business needs of all the stakeholders including new entrants, start-ups, established companies, project promoters, and more.

Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of regional and global reputed paid databases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach are followed to arrive at ultimate research findings.



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:-

☛ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the leading players in the global Pneumatic Cylinder market.

☛ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

☛ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Pneumatic Cylinder market.

☛ Allowing key players to develop effective short-term and long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

☛ Modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

☛ Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook with the key driving factors as well as those restraining growth factors.

☛ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies with respect to industry verticals.