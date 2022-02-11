Automotive Retread Tires Market - Latest Study with Future Growth Analysis to 2030

Global automotive retread tires market has seen remarkable growth; expected to rise at a CAGR of ~5%.

Increasing demand for tires from fleet owners is the major driving factor for the growth of the global automotive retread tires market. According to OICA, there is a continuous increase in the consumption of tires in the passenger car and especially in heavy commercial vehicles, which increase the need for retread tires in the vehicles. Stringent government norms and increased environmental concern will enhance the demand for retread tires among the manufacturers and consumers. High-cost benefits from the retreading of old and worn out tires will open up new opportunities for the new manufacturers in the global market. According to tire manufacturers, the retreading of old tires will save at least 30% of the overall cost compared to new tires and further positively impact the environment. Bridgestone Corporation and the Goodyear tire manufacturing company investing heavily in inspection and development of old tires.

However, according to US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) identifies the consumer behavior about the using of retread tires. The NHTSA is continuing research about the proportion of tire condition from retreading of tires and comparison with new tires. However, consumer satisfaction and awareness about the retread tire is the major concern for retread tire manufacturers.

The automotive retread tires are also called remold tires. Retread tires is a remanufacturing of old and worn out vehicle tires. The remanufacturing process replaces the worn out treads with the new treads. The remanufacturing of tires conservers 20% of the material cost and 90% of the material used in spent tires. Moreover, retread tires are environment-friendly product solution and witnessing support from various government bodies which influences and awareness about the use of retread tires.

Major Key Players -

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US)

Michelin (France)

Marangoni S.p.A. (Italy) and

Nokian Tyres plc (Finland). MRF Tyres (India)

KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH & CO. KG (Austria)

JK Tyres (India)

Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corporation (Philippines) and

Eastern Treads (India)

Geographically, the global automotive retread tires market has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The automotive retread tires market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share followed by Europe. Sales of retread tire is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high cost benefits with manufacturing of retread tires. Moreover, the growing environment concern due to increasing automobile consumption will enhance the demand for automotive retread tires in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, EC Regulation 108 and EC Regulation 109 is implemented, in which it is mandatory to remanufacturing of passenger car tires and commercial vehicle tires. The EC Regulation will enhance the production and consumption of retread tires in Europe.

The report for Global Automotive Retread Tires Market of Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing automobile consumption

Stringent government norms and increased environmental concern will enhance the demand for retread tires among the manufacturers and consumers

Key Market Drivers

Increase in the sales of automobile

Increase the need for cost-effective tires for heavy commercial vehicles

Increasing demand for tires from fleet owners

