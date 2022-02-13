Cyber Security Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2029

Cyber Security Market 2022-2029

New Study Reports "Cyber Security Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2029" has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security Market 2022-2029

New Study Reports "Cyber Security Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2029" has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Cyber Security Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cyber Security Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Companies are prioritizing significant investments in regulatory compliance efforts to gain immunity from risks that surround security breaches. In line with this, the global cyber security market value surpassed US$ 100 Bn in 2018 and will see stupendous growth at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Request for Free Sample Report of “Cyber Security” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15901

Regulatory standards such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 prescribe recommendations for data protection and improvement of enterprise information security management. Businesses are being able to achieve and define specific IT security goals by demonstrating compliances with cyber security process such as vulnerability management to minimize the risk of network attacks. Each major cyber security standard requires a specific change to be integrated with new technology.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – IBM Corporation , Microsoft Corp., Lockheed Martin, Intel Corporation, Secureworks , Symantec Corporation , Verizon Communication Inc., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, Check point software technologies. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cyber Security.

Key Takeaways

Providers of cyber security solutions are eyeing expansion opportunity in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) owing to increasing IT infrastructure and rising demand for smart devices.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions for cyber security in small and medium scale enterprises is a major concern to prevent their data from ransomware attacks.

Increasing threats such as malware/PoS malware, account hijacking, malicious script injection, DDoS attacks, data breach, phishing, and spear phishing attacks, need efficient cyber security solutions in the connected IoT ecosystem.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is expected to generate high demand for cyber security solutions and services during the forecast period.

With the number of connected devices anticipated to reach its tipping point by 2025, the risk of cyber security seems to be aggravating rapidly. Moreover, this is further complemented by brisk expansion of smart/connected homes landscape. While it’s clear that more the number of connected devices, more the risk of cyber security threats; we foresee a spectacular rise in demand for more effective and efficient cyber security measures in the near future.

Innovation the Key to Winning New Markets

Key players in the cyber security market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Secureworks, McAfee, Symantec Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Check point software technologies. They captured around 40-45% of the total cyber security market share in terms of value in 2018. These companies are focusing on business expansion through partnerships and collaborations with local and regional players to enhance their geographic footprints.

For instance, in September 2019, IBM Security announced a new project with the City of Los Angeles and the LA Cyber Lab to help give local businesses an edge while defending against cyber security threats.

In September 2019, Arcserve, LLC, a data protection solution provider and Sophos Ltd, announced a global alliance to provide organizations with dedicated cyber security protection for backed up data.

Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/15901

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Cyber Security Market Manufacturers

Cyber Security Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cyber Security Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Highlights of the Cyber Security Market Report:

The Cyber Security Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Cyber Security Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15901

Continued...

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against reputed organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com