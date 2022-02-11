Turner Chevy, Dealership Providing First-Class Services Since 1926
Turner Chevy, Dealership Providing First-Class Services Since 1926HARRISBURG, PA, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1926, Turner Chevy has gained an excellent status from its humble beginnings through its certified experts who strive to offer only the best to their customers. They have earned an excellent reputation by providing only the most reliable services since the day of their establishment.
Apart from providing excellent, versatile services to their clients, the company is also known for its first-class maintenance services. Turner Chevy has unfailingly offered only the best for their clients over the past successful years in the industry.
How Is Turner Chevy Different From Other Dealerships in the Industry?
Every company strives for the satisfaction of its clients, and so does Turner Chevy. However, with its rich history and car experience, the company has managed to raise the bar higher for other dealerships. Turner Chevy provides factory-trained technicians who are specially trained to use state-of-the-art technology to help their clients and customers to maintain their cars and keep them running smoothly.
Not only that, but Turner Chevy also offers affordable pricing on all their services. They are well-known for always being ahead, striving consistently for customer satisfaction.
“Our team of experts is always working towards providing the best to our clients. We work with extreme dedication at our dealership to serve and assist our customers to the best of our abilities. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs.” - Turner Chevy’s Representative.
The excellent quality of work offered by the company has earned it various positive reviews from its loyal and satisfied customers.
“David has been at the Service desk since I bought my first (of 5) Suburbans. He is terrific. Easy to work with, always friendly and happy, and my car gets top service.” -Ann B.
“I took my GMC in for inspection, and the shuttle SUV took me to work. Everything went smoothly, and never had to wait around. The pricing was also good.” -Michael K.
“Friendly customer service. Service work completed in a timely fashion. Comfortable and clean waiting area.” -Jeffrey W.
“Your dealership found the vehicle I was looking for despite the chip shortage and was eager and motivated to get it for me and get my business. When it came in, all paperwork was taken care of, and went the extra mile to notify my insurance company. That is the service you got in the past and is hard to find nowadays. Thanks to everyone at Turner Chevrolet for making this happen!” -Jon H.
Contact Turner Chevy for all your Chevy dealership needs today. You can also visit their website to see all their services. They also provide a free estimate for their services, so do not hesitate to reach out.
Contact Turner Chevy
Mitch Koenig
1251 Paxton Street
Harrisburg, PA 17104
717-234-4444
About Turner Chevy
From its humble beginnings in 1926, Turner Chevy is a well-known family-owned business that offers various dealership services in numerous states. The company initially started by selling new Chevrolet and Buick automobiles, and since then, it has expanded its business to the array of mechanical services they provide.
