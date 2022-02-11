Braille Printing Machine Market to hit US$ 515.90 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.86% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Developments in Tactile Printing Method to Provide Growth Opportunities for Braille Printing Machine Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Braille Printing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Connectivity and Product Type,” the market was valued at US$ 332.44 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 515.90 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 332.44 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by US$ 515.90 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 5.86% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 147

No. Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 70

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Connectivity; Product Type

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Tactile printing is the process of inserting a lifted surface into a substrate for generating a texture that is sensed with touch. Increasing demand for personalized tactile solutions is driving the global tactile printing industry. The tactile printing technology is deployed for creating customized products such as braille wristbands, braille pins, musical cards, switches, location labels, street names, visiting cards, stickers (tactile custom stickers), greeting cards, calculators, braille calendars, recorders, and jewelry. Watermark Graphics deploys CLIQX emboss technology for creating tactile printing products on all kinds of substrates, varying from paper and cardstock to poly-plastics. Advancements in tactile technology are expanding the scope of braille printing applications in the pharmaceuticals and medical packaging industries.

The braille printing market in North America and Europe is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. North America led the braille printing machine market in 2020. The market growth in the region is mainly attributed to escalating spending by the US government on braille printing development, and the concentration of a number of prominent manufacturers. American Thermoform is a global leader in the production and distribution of braille products and supplies for the blind and visually impaired; the company offers the highest quality and affordably priced braille paper and braille labels and is the world’s largest producer of both products. Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as the most attractive market for braille printing during 2021–2028.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Braille Printing Machine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create tremors in various economies till mid-2021. Businesses globally are facing severe difficulties as they had to either suspend their operations or substantially reduce their activities. Moreover, business shutdown, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions caused an economic slowdown in 2020, which would continue in 2021. Countries in North America, Europe, and APAC have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID among citizens. Several countries represent a significant market for braille printing machine adoption and growth owing to the high purchasing power of individual customers and boosting the e-commerce industry.

Programs and Projects for Blind Education Fuel Braille Printing Machine Market Growth

Braille is being used across the world among different languages. In Canada, the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) is providing resources and programs to support adults and children learning using the braille writing system; the scope of the program also includes making learning enjoyable. “The Braille Monitor” by the NFB covers all its activities and events focusing on the concerns faced by visually disabled people while reading. The Braille Monitor is available online and it can also be subscribed on e-mail, in fourteen-point ink print, and on a USB flash drive offered through the NFB-NEWSLINE program and via podcast.

Further, the European Union (EU) funded the “KW Special Project” under the Horizon 2020 initiative for developing a desktop digital printer for Braille and is entailed across border collaboration with the EU. Recently, the government of Pakistan has approved a project worth USD 5.50 million for establishing a modern Braille printing press in Peshawar. Such projects and programs are meant to empower visually impaired students, writers, and poets to carry out their work effectively, along with enhancing the literacy ratios in countries. Therefore, growing investment in the planning and implementation of different programs and projects is boosting the deployment of braille writing systems.

Braille Printing Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

American Thermoform, Baumer hhs GmbH, Blista-Brailletec, Electronic Brailler LLC., HARPO, HumanWare Group, INDEX BRAILLE, Kanematsu USA (TactPlus), Nippon Telesoft Co., Ltd are among the key players in the global Braille Printing Machine market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

