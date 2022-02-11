Automotive Metal Stamping Market is Expected to Reach USD 124.56 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Automotive Metal Stamping Market Size – USD 87.02 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.63%, Market Trends

AUTOMOTIVE METAL STAMPING MARKET , NEW YORK , NY, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid expansion of the automotive sector, along with the growing adoption of lean vehicle manufacturing methods to reduce wastage are the key factors influencing the growth of the automotive metal stamping market.

The Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market size is estimated to reach USD 124.56 Billion from USD 87.02 Billion in 2020, delivering a CAGR of 4.63% through 2027. Surging demand for branding in vehicles to assure authentication of the product, along with enhanced capabilities of manufacturers with the advent of lean manufacturing methods to reduce wastage during processes, will drive automotive metal stamping market growth.

Automotive metal stamping is a process of converting metal sheets into different sizes and shapes as per the end-user requirements. The automotive industry is gradually expanding, and so is the demand for metal sheets stamping for the production of vehicle chassis, interior & exterior components, and transmission components. The growing focus on the utilization of lightweight metals like aluminum to increase fuel efficiency will offer lucrative scope for automotive metal stamping market growth over the forecast period.

The automotive manufacturers and OEMs of the automotive parts are incorporating the automotive stamping press, automotive stamp dies, and other metal stamping tools and techniques on a large-scale to transform the sheet metal into final parts with optimum precision in design as well as aesthetics.

Moreover, innovations and advancements in the automotive industry to encourage fuel efficiency, along with rising investments in automotive metal stamping manufacturing by the industry players, will boost the revenue share of the automotive metal stamping market. Moreover, the introduction of regulatory policies aimed at improving working conditions & safety standards, materials usage, and waste disposal are promoting the adoption of sustainable manufacturing strategies, which, in turn, will foster automotive metal stamping market growth through 2027.

Key participants in the global automotive metal stamping market are Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping (U.S.), Shiloh Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Aro Metal Stamping co. (U.S.), Martinrea International Inc. (Canada), Acro Metal Stamping Co. (U.S.), Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. (U.S.), Clow Stamping Co. (U.S.), and American Industrial Company (U.S.), among others.

• On the basis of stamping type, the hot stamping segment dominated the automotive metal stamping market share in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 4.2% through 2027. Hot stamping technology is witnessing high demand as it offers greater tensile strength and can create lightweight parts like vehicle frames.

• Based on metal type, aluminum accounted for 44.8% of the automotive metal stamping market share in 2020 and is likely to witness a growth rate of 4.1% over the projected timeframe on account of lightweight and high strength properties.

• Based on technology, the blanking automotive stamping process accounted for 25% of the automotive metal stamping market revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to showcase a notable growth of 4.63% through 2027.

• The coining technology segment is estimated to witness major growth at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the analysis period in the automotive metal stamping market. The coining technology is witnessing large-scale adoption as it results in exceptionally polished surface finishes, eliminated drafts, with high tolerance in the final structure.

• The embossing segment is anticipated to register a growth rate of 5.3% over the forecast period in the automotive metal stamping market on account of surging demand for laser embossing to engrave patterns and dates on the automotive parts and license plates.

• On the basis of application, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the automotive metal stamping market revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 3.2% through 2027 on account of the high demand for resilient and durable vehicle parts n these vehicles.

• In the regional landscape, North America is estimated to register a growth rate of 3.9% over the projected timeframe on account of the growing demand for private and recreational vehicles in the region. Moreover, no budgetary constraints, heavy investments by the government, and profitable economic growth in the region are the key factors propelling the regional growth of the automotive metal stamping industry.

• Europe is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 5.6% over the analysis period due to the presence of automotive industry leaders like BMW, Volkswagen, along with major automotive manufacturing facilities across the UK, Germany, Italy, and others

• The APAC region is set to witness a growth rate of 7.1% through 2027 due to high investment in automotive manufacturing. Moreover, increasing consumer disposable income in emerging nations such as India, China, and others will also support the growth of the automotive metal stamping market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market on the basis of stamping type, metal type, technology, application, and region:

Stamping Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• Hot-stamping or hot printing

• Cold stamping or cold printing

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• Steel

• Aluminium

• Copper

• Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• Blanking

• Embossing

• Bending

• Coining

• Flanging

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• Commercial vehicles

• Passenger vehicles

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

