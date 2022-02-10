Japan and UNESCO move forward on shared priority areas

With representatives of UNESCO’s key government partners including Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), and Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and technology (JAMSTEC), the purpose of the meeting was to take stock of on going cooperation and plan for the future. In his opening address, HE Ambassador Oike expressed Japan’s determination to continue to support projects in the six strategic priority areas that UNESCO and the Government of Japan agreed last year, namely, “protection of all forms of heritage in crisis”, “ESD”, “UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development”, “ResiliArt”, “DRR” and “AI ethics”, and its wish to further strengthen the advocacy efforts with UNESCO in these areas.