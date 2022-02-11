Submit Release
FreshMinistries Launches Its Redesigned Website

A local non-profit organization working to eliminate extreme poverty has unveiled a new look.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says “first impressions make a lasting impression.” Thanks to FreshMinistries’ newly redesigned website, site visitors will not only have a good first impression but a lasting one.

“We are thankful to have launched a fresh website that better reflects the variety of initiatives and programs we’ve developed to help communities locally and across the globe,” said The Rev. Dr. Robert V. Lee III, Founder and CEO of FreshMinistries.

FreshMinistries is a 501(c)3 outreach organization working to eliminate extreme poverty by empowering communities and individuals to realize their full potential.

Incorporated in 1989 and launched in 1994, FreshMinistries focuses on sustainable outreach in core-city Jacksonville and throughout the world through programs to teach financial literacy, life skills, job preparation, business incubation, and other initiatives to enhance the quality of life in impoverished and crime-ridden neighborhoods.

The organization’s new website features a responsive design. This means that FreshMinistries’ website will adjust to fit the screen size of those who visit. Whether the site visitor views via desktop, laptop, tablet or cell phone, the website automatically resizes to perfectly fit the individual’s device.

Current programs include the Desmond Tutu Program to End Global Hunger, NativeFresh, Beaver Street Enterprise Center, the LifePoint Career Institute, FreshFutures, FreshPath, and Substance Abuse Prevention and Outpatient Treatment Services.

For more information, please visit freshministries.org/about-us and freshministries.org/blog.

About FreshMinistries

About FreshMinistries

FreshMinistries is a 501(c)3 outreach organization working to eliminate extreme poverty by empowering communities and individuals to realize their full potential.

Contact Details:

1131 N. Laura Street
Jacksonville, FL 32206
United States

Rev. Dr. Robert V. Lee III
FreshMinistries
+1 904-355-0000
email us here

